Burton named NGTC GOAL Winner

Teresa Burton of Cleveland was named North Georgia Technical College’s 2023 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) Winner at Friday’s Habersham Rotary meeting. Nominated by her instructor, Alex Bladowski, Burton is a culinary arts student at the Currahee campus in Stephens County.

GOAL is a statewide Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) program. It started in 1971 and continues to Honor Excellence in academics and leadership among the state’s technical college students. GOAL candidates are nominated by an instructor, must maintain a 3.0 GPA or higher, and demonstrate strong work ethics and leadership skills.

Local GOAL winners are selected at each of the state’s 22 technical colleges.

The top four Finalists selected for the 2023 GOAL award at NGTC included Sydney Roberts, a photography student from Statesboro Nominated by instructor Melissa Henderson; Jana Walker, an early childhood care and education student from Cleveland Nominated by instructor Kelly Smith; Kristen Henderson, a medical assisting student from Mineral Bluff Nominated by instructor Mona Williams; and Burton.

The Rick Perkins Award for Excellence in Technical Instruction (RPA) was presented to pharmacy technology program director and instructor, Brandy Qualls of Toccoa. She has been employed with the college since 2017.

The Rick Perkins Award for Excellence in Technical Instruction honors technical education’s most outstanding instructors by recognizing instructors who make significant contributions to technical education through innovation and leadership in their fields. One instructor is chosen each year from the 22 Colleges in the Technical College System of Georgia.

Qualls provides classroom instruction and hands-on training in pharmaceutical calculations, dispensing medications, sterile preparation, measuring proper doses, maintaining files and records, and more. She also serves as the academic advisor for all pharmacy technology students.

“I am proud to recognize these outstanding students and faculty for their dedication to technical education in our community and our state,” said NGTC President John Wilkinson. “I commend them each for their hard work and perseverance not only in their chosen fields but also in competing for these Distinguished awards.”

Burton and Qualls will now advance to the regional GOAL and RPA competitions on February 23.