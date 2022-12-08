Burt named Hylton Performing Arts Center Executive Board Chair

The Hylton Performing Arts Center welcomes Sheyna Burt as its newest Chair of the Executive Board, effective at the start of the 2022-2023 season.

An arts Advocate and attorney, Burt also serves as President at local Prince William County institutions, including Old Bridge Chamber Orchestra and Youth Orchestras of Prince William.

“Sheyna is one of Prince William County’s Volunteer treasures,” said Hylton Center Executive Director Rick Davis. “A talented musician as well as a fine attorney, Sheyna has generously given her time and insight to several nonprofit organizations in the region, both in the arts and other sectors. She knows the Hylton Center and the community well and has some exciting ideas about how to build our relationship to even greater heights.”

“The Hylton Performing Arts Center is one of the most important endeavors ever attempted by this region. This beautiful space is more than a building – it inspires expression, it fills the walls with images and the air with music, it encourages community-building, it is alive. I am Desperately proud of the opportunity to serve as Chair of this institution and if I have my way, every Resident and visitor will find an artistic home here,” said Burt.

Burt’s term on the Board expires in 2025.

Burt is the owner of The Law Office of Sheyna Nicole Burt, PLC, a law firm focusing on representing common interest communities and their members, charitable nonprofits, and families in Virginia and the District of Columbia.

Burt graduated with honors from The College of William and Mary, earning a Bachelor of Arts with a Double Concentration in Music and History in 1998 before receiving her Juris Doctor from the College’s Marshall-Wythe School of Law in 2001.

When not representing clients, she is active as a violinist (she learned to play by participating in Prince William County’s fifth-grade strings program and the public school Orchestra programs at Gar-Field and Hylton High Schools) and as a serial Volunteer with local nonprofit arts organizations.

The Hylton Center’s Executive Board was established in the “Tripartite Agreement,” signed by Prince William County, Manassas, and George Mason University, that defines the initial capital funding and general operational principles for the center.

The Executive Board of nineteen individuals (and two emeritus members) has proportional representation appointed by the three signers and the community at large via the Science & Technology Campus Advisory Board. It maintains multiple committees that include additional volunteers.

The Executive Board is critical to the Hylton Center’s governance, strategic planning, and advocacy activities.