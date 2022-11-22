Burt Lake NMCA girls basketball looking to build something big

BURT LAKE – Josh Ferraiuolo knows things take time.

For the very young Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy girls basketball team he coaches at the moment, he knows it’s going to take a while.

But when it all comes to fruition in a few years, he believes his team will be special.

“Yes, we have a young program. That comes with a small school, it takes time to climb the mountain,” said Ferraiuolo. “Yes, I would love to have a big pool of girls to pick from, but I love the process of developing these girls because I have to. I enjoy the process. I will be starting a ninth grader and a seventh grader all season. They will take their lumps, but it will accelerate their development. One of the best players that will go through our school is currently in fifth grade. I have a future development program reaching all the way back to fifth grade.

“I am very excited for the future.”

As for now, Ferraiuolo is going to roll with what he has on his current squad, which returns three players. One of those is his daughter, senior guard Brooke Ferraiuolo, who is coming off a junior campaign in which she averaged 17 points and eight assists per game.

“Brooke is the engine of our team,” Ferraiuolo said. “She is who we will rely on night in and night out. She is a clear-cut leader and team captain. Very proud of the type of player she has become.”

Ferraiuolo’s younger daughter, seventh grader Shanna Ferraiuolo, will also be a part of the Squad as one of its youngest players. The Younger Ferraiuolo is expected to start at shooting guard.

“She has put a lot of time into the game already, she has played travel ball since the fourth grade,” Coach Ferraiuolo said of Shanna. “She is already the best shooter on my team, and her older sister Brooke will take all the pressure off of her. She will struggle at times, but I’m so excited for her future and what she is going to have an opportunity to accomplish. She gets the rare opportunity to play with one of her sisters for her entire career.

“She’s going to be fun to watch.”

Ferraiuolo’s team will also consist of multiple freshmen, but he’s certainly willing to be patient and allow those underclassmen to develop as players.

“I’m excited for them, even though they will struggle at times,” Ferraiuolo said. “This learning curve will be fast because of how much competitive playing time they are going to get this year. I’m confident they will rise to the occasion, and their confidence will grow.”

The Eagles will look to finish in the upper tier of the Northern Lakes Conference, which has been dominated by the Mackinaw City Comets for the last several seasons.

While succeeding in the conference is vital, the Eagles do have other goals when it comes to this campaign.

“My expectations and goals this year are three-fold – develop these players as much as possible for the future, be second in our conference behind Mack City, and make it to the district championship game against Inland Lakes,” Ferraiuolo said. “I’m very aware as a program that we are not at the level to compete with Mackinaw City this year, or compete with (Inland Lakes) in districts. We are going to do the best we can and be the best version of ourselves that we can be, and keep building to the future of brighter and more competitive days.

“It takes time, but there is great reward in the process. I’m privileged that these girls put up with me, and I get the opportunity to Coach them.”

The Burt Lake NMCA team might be inexperienced, but Ferraiuolo believes it’ll be solid in a few key areas.

“Our strengths will be our work ethic, tough defense, teamwork, and guard play,” Ferraiuolo said. “It’s nice to have multiple ball handlers on the floor. Our weaknesses are our depth, overall underdeveloped skill level, which takes time and experience that lacks with our younger players.

“They have big roles, and I know they are going to struggle at times.”

Burt Lake NMCA opens up its campaign with a home contest against Wolverine on Monday, Nov. 28.