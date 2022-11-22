Burt Lake NMCA girls basketball looking to build something big

BURT LAKE – Josh Ferraiuolo knows things take time.

For the very young Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy girls basketball team he coaches at the moment, he knows it’s going to take a while.

But when it all comes to fruition in a few years, he believes his team will be special.

“Yes, we have a young program. That comes with a small school, it takes time to climb the mountain,” said Ferraiuolo. “Yes, I would love to have a big pool of girls to pick from, but I love the process of developing these girls because I have to. I enjoy the process. I will be starting a ninth grader and a seventh grader all season. They will take their lumps, but it will accelerate their development. One of the best players that will go through our school is currently in fifth grade. I have a future development program reaching all the way back to fifth grade.

“I am very excited for the future.”

As for now, Ferraiuolo is going to roll with what he has on his current squad, which returns three players. One of those is his daughter, senior guard Brooke Ferraiuolo, who is coming off a junior campaign in which she averaged 17 points and eight assists per game.

