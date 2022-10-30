Bursts of flavor and fun coming to Epcot Festival of the Arts in 2023

If you love art, food, and Disney, mark your calendar for the 2023 Epcot International Festival of the Arts which will take place from Jan. 13 through Feb. 20. One of four Festivals held at Epcot each year, the International Festival of the Arts is a celebration of visual, culinary, and performing arts that hopes to encourage guests to find inspiration and discover their creativity.

By Jill Robins

16 Food Studios (two new)

Art-inspired menus are designed to appeal to a variety of palates. Two new food Studios are coming to Epcot in 2023. Modern, located near Test Track and Figment’s Inspiration Station at the Odyssey: Art, Food, and Little Sparks of Magic. Moderne will feature new avant-garde menu items and Figment’s Inspiration Station will serve treats “bursting with vibrant colors and flavors.” More specific information on the actual menu items is coming in early 2023.

Disney artists, musical entertainment, and more

More than 100 Disney and visiting artists will showcase their works of art at the Epcot International Festival of the Arts. Performing arts are part of this festival, too. Each evening, the Disney On Broadway Concert Series will feature entertainers performing Disney songs live at America Gardens Theater. A list of entertainers is coming soon.

Epcot International Festival of the Arts also offers guests the chance to express their creative side. Learn to draw a Disney character at Animation Academy, leave your creative mark at Expression Section: A Paint by Number Mural, and help Figment learn about art on a scavenger hunt around the World Showcase.

Epcot International Festival of the Arts is available with valid theme park admission and park reservation for the same date. The Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Celebration, happening now through Mar. 31, 2023, so guests can enjoy the festival and the anniversary celebration during the same visit.

Learn more at disneyworld.com.