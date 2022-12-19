Burnley told Roberts set for ban overturn as footage analyzed

Connor Roberts should have his suspension overturned after he was sent off as Burnley beat Middlesbrough 3-1 on Saturday (17 December), according to Keith Hackett.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insiderthe ex-Fifa and Premier League referee Suggested the officials guessed when they sent off Roberts and awarded Middlesbrough a penalty for handball.

The 27-year-old was shown a straight red card in the closing stages when the referee judged that he had handled the ball on the line.

On further inspection, it appears the ball hit the crossbar but the defender will now miss Burnley’s next three games.

“The referee got it wrong,” Hackett told Football Insider Correspondent Connor Whitley.

“Here’s a situation where the referee’s got one view. He’s in close proximity to play, you hope that he’s got a view to make such a critical decision, but the reality is, he’s guessed and you don’t guess at the elite level.

“This player made the action of wanting to stop the ball, make no mistake, but he didn’t handle it.

“I expect an appeal and I expect the player to get off.

“This shows the benefit of VAR because it would have helped the referee.

“The player makes an attempt to stop the ball so I think it’s a very difficult one for the referee.

“I don’t want to be too critical of the referee. He’s obviously had a communication to say he’s handled the ball and he’s checked so the team has got it wrong.

“It’s an honest mistake, just like players make. I’m satisfied that it was a genuine error and the outcome has to be that the player does not serve a suspension.”

