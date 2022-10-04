Burlington’s Rascon Brothers just miss qualifying for boys state golf

LONG GROVE — Burlington High School boys golf Coach Brian Mumm knew his team was going to have to bring its ‘A’ game to Monday’s Class 4A district tournament to have a chance to advance to state.

With just three team and two individual spots up for grabs on a warm, calm day at Glynn’s Creek Golf Course, Mumm knew his players would have to go low to have a chance to keep their season alive for five more days.

Unfortunately for the Greyhounds, they brought their A-minus game.

Pleasant Valley won the team title with a 293, two shots better than runner-up Southeast Polk. Third place Cedar Rapids Xavier also advanced with a 303.

Burlington finished ninth with a 335.

Sophomore Tomas Rascon carded a 3-over-par 75, missing qualifying for state as an individual by one shot. His brother, senior Mateo Rascon, fired a 76 and just missed a spot at state.

North Scott senior John Dobbe took the first individual spot with a 72, while Davenport Assumption senior Keaton Thiseen took the other spot with a 74.

But mid-afternoon, the Burlington High School boys golf season came to a screeching halt.

“They have some good players up here, so I knew I had to be on my ‘A’ game. I didn’t bring the Greatest I could have brought, but a couple of my Buddies made it. Hopefully they do well at state and perform well,” Mateo Rascon said. “I had no birdies. I had a couple opportunities, but I didn’t leave myself in the greatest shape today. I scrambled pretty well for the most part. I had a lot of pars today, but obviously I wish I could have had two or three birdies in there.”

“Lots of par putts fell today, but only one birdie putt,” Tomas Rascon said. “The weather conditions were perfect today and the field was pretty tough. Three teams that you knew were probably going to make state and then you have to go individually.”

Mumm knew when he got up Monday morning that the scoring conditions would be ideal. That meant scores were going to be lower than normal.

“They only take two. It’s pretty brutal, really,” Mumm said. “The hard thing is they didn’t play bad. When there is no wind and there’s nothing, scores are going to be a lot lower all over the board. I told them that on the way up. It’s hard because they didn’t play bad. There are so many teams at districts and so few opportunities, that’s what hurts a little bit.”

Also for the Grayhounds junior Carson Ziegler shot an 89, senior Rich Bleisener carded a 095, junior Thomas fell fired a 109 and junior Matt Rehman had a 117.

Tomas Rascon carded an early birdie, but couldn’t get his putter going the rest of the round.

“My goal was to shoot around 74 or maybe even and I missed it by a shot,” Tomas Rascon said. “It was a pretty good day. I just kind of hung in there. I made a birdie early, but four bogeys. I just missed a couple putts here and there, missed a few opportunities. But I kept in there and gave myself a chance, which is always a good feeling to go home with.”

Mateo Rascon, like his younger brother, had scoring chances, but it just wasn’t meant to be on this day.

“I’m glad I got to play for the team and play for BHS. I wish it wouldn’t have to end right here, but that’s all right,” Mateo Rascon said.

Rich Bliesener had his fair share of ups and downs this season. Unfortunately, he had a rough day on the biggest day and saw his high school golf career come to a close.

“The weather felt fine. Maybe not my round. I didn’t shoot as well as I wanted to in the practice round that we had previously. It just wasn’t one of those good days. But that happens to everybody,” Bliesener said. “It feels pretty good that I could just get this out of the way. But golf will always be a part of me. I’ll always have fun, maybe enter some tournaments here and there for fun.”

Zeigler, who missed the Grayhounds’ final dual meet last week with an illness, closed a solid season with an 89.

With four of the top six players returning and a host of other players ready to push for varsity spots next fall, the Grayhounds are hoping to make another push for the state tournament next year.

“It’s been fun. Last year was a blast. This year we had a couple returning players,” Mateo Rascon said. “I’m glad that some people went out and hopefully they can keep improving and do well next year.”

“It will get me hungry to go practice more, knowing that missing by a stroke is tough. I’m going to miss my brother next year,” Tomas Rascon said. “It will be a new year and it will be sad that Mateo is gone. Maybe we can get another team together. We’ve got Carson and Thomas and a couple other Seniors next year and maybe they can get a little lower and give us a chance. Just keep working hard and try to qualify next year.”

“We have a pretty good team relationship. We’re fairly close. We like to practice together, give each other some support,” Bliesener said. “When one person doesn’t do good, just say, ‘Hey, the next day we are going to do better.’ We were always giving each other support, whether it’s on the golf course, whether it’s at school. We’re always looking forward to shooting better.”

“We didn’t play bad. There are just so many teams anymore and so few opportunities. I think they need to change the rules a little bit,” Mumm said. “It’s been a good year overall. We had a bunch of new guys coming on board. Halfway through the year you could see an improvement, that’s for sure. It was a pretty good year. It was successful.”

Matt Levins is a sports Reporter for the USA Today Network in Burlington, Iowa, who has covered local sports for 32 years at The Hawk Eye. Reach him at [email protected]