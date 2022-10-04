Burlington’s Rascon Brothers just miss qualifying for boys state golf

LONG GROVE — Burlington High School boys golf Coach Brian Mumm knew his team was going to have to bring its ‘A’ game to Monday’s Class 4A district tournament to have a chance to advance to state.

With just three team and two individual spots up for grabs on a warm, calm day at Glynn’s Creek Golf Course, Mumm knew his players would have to go low to have a chance to keep their season alive for five more days.

Unfortunately for the Greyhounds, they brought their A-minus game.

Pleasant Valley won the team title with a 293, two shots better than runner-up Southeast Polk. Third place Cedar Rapids Xavier also advanced with a 303.

Burlington finished ninth with a 335.

Sophomore Tomas Rascon carded a 3-over-par 75, missing qualifying for state as an individual by one shot. His brother, senior Mateo Rascon, fired a 76 and just missed a spot at state.

