Burlington’s Capitol Theater seeks $2.5M for Performing arts center

Burlington’s Capitol Theater seeks .5M for Performing arts center

Burlington’s Capitol Theater is preparing to launch a $2.5 million fundraising campaign that seeks to make southeast Iowa a performing arts destination that will give rise to the next generations of thespians, musicians, singers, comedians and podcasters.

Money raised through the Dream Behind the Curtain campaign will go towards educational programming, renovations to the building’s second floor, equipment, a listening lounge and other upgrades.

“We’re taking the ‘theater’ off the Capitol and it’s going to be the Capitol Performing Arts Center, where we would like to offer Performing arts education to not just our community, but the surrounding area,” Capitol Theater Director Tammy McCoy told the Burlington City Council on Monday before asking the city to contribute $75,000 to the effort. “Our campaign currently is called the Dream Behind the Curtain because we are really focusing on encouraging creativity and encouraging being able to pursue those Careers that are in the Performing arts.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button