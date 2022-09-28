Burlington County boys soccer for Sept. 27: Shawnee rolls, Willingboro wins

Sophomore Sean McFadden produced a hat trick while Classmate Jacob Santamaria added two goals as Shawnee stopped Cinnaminson 6-1 in Cinnaminson.

Shawnee’s (4-1-2) last tally came on an own goal by Cinnaminson in the 78th minute. Junior keeper Braeden Hurley finished with seven saves for Shawnee.

Sophomore Noah Huber scored for Cinnaminson (5-1-1), which suffered its first loss of the season. Sophomore goalie Luke Rittler made seven saves.

Well. 11 Delran 2, Paul VI 0

Emir Canli and Drew Roskos scored to lead Delran, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Paul VI in Haddonfield.

Delran (4-2-2) took a 1-0 lead into Halftime before tacking on another goal in the second half. Erik Braga made eight saves.

Jonathan Leary recorded seven saves for Paul VI (2-3-1).

Willingboro 2, Burlington City 0

Junior Franklin Karngbaye scored twice to lead Willingboro to a 2-0 win over Burlington City in Burlington.

Chris Sabin and junior Steven Nyarko Assisted on Karngbaye’s goals for Willingboro (6-1). Senior keeper Hillstreet Jackson put up eight saves.

Senior goalie Marcos Sanchez made seven saves for Burlington City (3-6).

Holy Cross Prep 3, Pennsauken 2

Junior Nic Torres tallied two goals to help lift Holy Cross Prep to a 3-2 win over Pennsauken in Delran.

Senior Nathan Congdon had a goal and an assist for Holy Cross Prep (4-5) while freshman Chase Cooper chipped in with an assist. Junior keeper made seven saves.

Pennsauken fell to 1-5.

Burlington Township 1, Northern Burlington 0

Senior Sabatino Castellani’s first-half goal was enough to seal the 1-0 win for Burlington Township over Northern Burlington in Columbus.

Senior goalie Gabe Winkowski finished with four saves for Northern Burlington (1-6-1), which outshot Burlington Township (2-7) by 10-5.

New Egypt 7, Pemberton 0

Senior Lucas Sample finished with four goals to help lift New Egypt to a 7-0 win over Pemberton in Pemberton.

Freshman Dylan Harper added a goal and two assists for New Egypt (8-1), which won its seventh straight match after a season-opening loss. Junior AJ Colarocco and freshman Braeden Fischer each added a goal while sophomore goalie Tommy Merlucci finished with four saves.

Sophomore keeper Cameron Mangas made eight saves for Pemberton (1-6).

Riverside 7, Westampton Tech 0

Junior Gustavo Bonfim notched a hat trick along with two assists to lead Riverside to a 7-0 win over Westampton Tech in Riverside.

Junior Aappo Thessler finished with a goal and an assist while Seniors Gustavo Firimino and Matt Marano and sophomore John Domingos each scored for Riverside (6-2). Freshman keeper Anthony Stillwaggon finished with four saves.

Senior goalie Jared Applegate made eight saves for Westampton Tech (4-6).

Life Center 5, Camden Catholic 3

Pedro Ribeiro’s hat trick lifted Life Center over Camden Catholic 5-3 in Cherry Hill.

Ribeiro has scored five goals in his last two games.

Life Center (8-1) took a 3-1 lead into Halftime before holding off Camden Catholic (0-5-2) in the second half as both teams scored two goals.

Jack Begley recorded 19 saves for Camden Catholic while Jesus Colin scored two goals and Ben Williams had one.

Life Center outshot Camden Catholic 24-8.

