Burlington county boys soccer for Sept. 26: Palmyra wins, Rancocas Valley squeezes by

Junior Richie Butler had a goal and two assists while junior Jase Jennings added a goal and an assist as Palmyra topped Bordentown 4-2 in Palmyra.

Senior Joe Russell and junior Luke Cannuli also had a goal apiece for Palmyra (7-1), which won its fifth straight match. Senior goalie John Liebe finished with nine saves and senior Reed Wells chipped in with an assist.

Senior Julien DeLorenzo scored for Bordentown (4-3) and junior keeper Ethan Beauchemin made five saves.

Rancocas Valley 1, West Deptford 0

Senior Eddy Rivera’s second-half goal was enough to seal a 1-0 win for Rancocas Valley over West Deptford in Mount Holly.

Senior Jack Orendac assisted on Rivera’s match winner for Rancocas Valley (7-0), which earned its sixth shutout of the season and remains unbeaten through seven games.

West Deptford (5-3) suffered its first loss in five matches.

Life Center 7, New Foundations (PA) 1

Senior Pedro Ribeiro led with two goals and two assists while senior Kaua Freitas scored two goals to notch his first points as Life Center overpowered New Foundations (PA) 7-1 in Florence.

Senior Mike Martinez added two goals and senior Brayan DeQuadros had a goal and an assist for Life Center (7-1), which won its third straight match.

The visitors’ score came on an own goal off a deflected ball.

