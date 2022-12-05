Burke’s Adisyn Indahl claims South Dakota Miss Volleyball Honor – Mitchell Republic

HARRISBURG, SD — Burke High School senior Adisyn Indahl was named the South Dakota Volleyball Coaches Association’s Miss Volleyball for Class B on Sunday.

The announcement was made in conjunction with the South Dakota Volleyball Coaches Association’s all-star match on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Other honorees included Sioux Falls O’Gorman’s Bergen Reilly in Class AA and Dakota Valley’s Logan Miller in Class A. SDVBCA Miss Volleyball Awards are awarded in each class to a senior who is Nominated by her head Coach and is a first-team all-state selection.

Indahl, who was the Mitchell Republic’s selection for player of the year, led the Cougars with 520 kills while owning a hitting percentage of .269, ranked second on the team with 514 digs and 56 ace serves and chipped in 405 service receptions, 83 sets assists and 20 total blocks, all of which were third-best for Burke. For her performances, Indahl was also named Class B first-team all-state and was on the Class B all-tournament team for the second-straight season.

Over the course of her five-year varsity career, Indahl took over the Burke all-time digs record, finishing with 1,962 to go with 1,455 kills (she also owns the program’s single-match record with 29 kills), 340 assists, 199 services aces, 71 blocks and 1,410 receptions across 480 sets played.