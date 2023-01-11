Burgess Adds UAlbany Transfer Hannah Rowe to 2023 Roster

CLINTON, SC – Presbyterian College and head volleyball coach Corrin Burgess have announced the addition of Hannah Rowe (Pittsburgh, Pa.) to the volleyball program. Rowe is an outside hitter who comes to the Blue Hose program after spending the past three seasons at the University at Albany.

Hannah Rowe – 6-1 – Pittsburgh, Pa. – University at Albany

Prior to PC: Rowe saw action in 110 sets over 34 matches while a member of the University of Albany. In 2022, Rowe tallied 216 kills, 113 digs, and 35 blocks for the Great Danes. She added double-figure kills in nine matches, highlighted by 26 kills against Coastal Carolina. On the defensive end, Rowe totaled two matches with 15+ digs resulting in a pair of double-doubles against Siena and New Hampshire. In 2022 she also earned All-Academic District honors.

Personal: She chose to come to Presbyterian because every person she met or talked to before committing was extremely genuine and honest about their time at PC. I could already feel the support from everyone, both academically and athletically. I felt that PC was where I could see myself succeeding on the court and in the classroom… she intends to major in Biology while at PC to get into medical sales.

Coach Burgess on Hannah: “When you bring someone in with Hannah’s experience and volleyball skills, it’s an exciting addition to our roster. Hannah wanted to be in the Carolinas to finish her college experience, and we are extremely excited that she chose to come to Presbyterian.”