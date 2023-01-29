Burciaga’s OT goal leads Corinth over New Albany

Jan. 28—NEW ALBANY — Corinth and New Albany’s seasons hung in the balance on Saturday by virtue of which of the two could make the last play and Corinth’s Eli Burciaga made that play for the Warrior win in overtime.

Burciaga beat a New Albany defender inside the 18 and finished a shot that escaped the reach of the Bulldog keeper during the third minute of golden goal overtime to send the Warriors to the 4A north Championship to face North Pontotoc.

“Every time we had a break that’s what we talked about, how bad do you want it and that was kind of our theme for this year in the playoffs,” Corinth Coach John Ward Grace said. “How bad do you want it and how bad are you going to work for it and Eli wanted it.

“They played it through and it went out of bounds, we threw it in and somebody played it to Burciaga. He kicked it and it was stopped by a defender, but he didn’t give up, he kept playing and it went into the goal.”

Corinth (18-6) almost didn’t get the opportunity for the game Winner as New Albany (14-8) had a great look on the frame in the closing seconds of the second 10 minute overtime period prior to the golden goal OT. The ball was cleared by the Corinth defender just inches away from the line.

Grace went back to that play as the one that not only saved the match, but set the stage for the game winner.

“I’m not going to lie, I thought that one was going in,” Grace said. “Our keeper comes out and misjudges the ball and our Defenders made a heck of a save. I think two of them ended up on the ground and saving it from going across the line. That’s why it takes everything they got.

“I was so proud of them, super proud of them. Clark Carmichael slid and I think Parker Legoff ended up clearing it out.”

New Albany was the first team on the scoreboard as they were the recipients of an own goal by Corinth in the 10th minute.

Burciaga struck to even the game with his goal in the 21st minute for the 1-1 score that would hold up going into the half.

New Albany scored quickly coming back from the half as Jorge Perez found the net in the 45th minute for the 2-1 lead.

Corinth came right back to even the score in the 51st minute as Clark Carmichael outran the Bulldog defense down the left side and deposited the Breakaway goal for the 2-2 score.

The Bulldogs had a good look at the frame in the 58th minute, but the shot trailed wide to the left and the Warriors survived the scare.

Regulation play ended with the teams tied at 2-2 and neither were able to score during the two 10-minute overtime periods.

“Number four is a tough player and that’s about it,” New Albany Coach Austin Baker said. “We didn’t capitalize on our chances in the game. We just couldn’t get the ball in the back of the net to win the game.

“It was unfortunate that we couldn’t capitalize when we had clear chances to score.”

