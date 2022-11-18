Burbank Animal Shelter Reveals New Art Murals From the Animation Guild

On Wednesday, November 16th, the Burbank Animal Shelter Revealed its new murals with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The project is in partnership with the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission and The Animation Guild to celebrate the Guild’s 70th anniversary. In conjunction with the murals, the Shelter is offering 50% off pet adoptions through Saturday, November 19th.

The murals were designed and painted by animators from The Animation Guild as part of their 70th-anniversary celebration and can be seen on the wall behind the left set of dog enclosures. The four Talented artists include John Anderson, Marissa Bernstel, Spencer Greenberg, and Arlyne Ramirez, who each designed their own section of the mural.

(Photo by Ross A Benson)

With the help of 20 Animation Guild members, family and friends, the wall was transformed into a dynamic painting that expresses a love for one’s pets. “We hope the Shelter volunteers will enjoy seeing the bright and joyful artwork as they dedicate their time to caring for the animals,” said Alexi Drosu, the Director of Communications and Content at The Animation Guild.

The Burbank Cultural Arts Commission’s beautification committee works to add art in public spaces around Burbank, and the committee had just finished its sixth phase of electrical box painting. They were looking into adding murals to their project when the partnership with The Animation Guild came to light. “It’s an amazing thing to be able to add color and creativity to this space where so many people in our community come to take a look at the animals and are now blessed with more art,” said Suzanne Weerts, a commissioner on the committee, during the reveal event.

“We’re excited that the Burbank Animal Shelter will be a more beautiful space thanks to the generosity of the Animation Guild,” says Kristen Smith, Parks and Recreation Deputy Director, who has direct oversight of the shelter, “We hope that community members will come out to see the new artwork and while they’re at the Shelter they will meet the perfect pet.”

In attendance at the reveal were Councilmember Nick Schultz and Vice Mayor Konstantine Anthony who spoke to visitors about his wonderful experience when adopting their cat from the Burbank Animal Shelter right before the pandemic. The Vice Mayor cut the ribbon with the help of the Burbank Cultural Arts Commissioners and the artists of the murals.

In an effort to help get more pets into homes before the holidays, the Burbank animal shelter is offering 50% off pet adoption fees for the week of the mural reveal, ending on Saturday, November 19th. The Shelter is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm and you can see adoptable pets from their website here.

About the artists:

Marissa Bernstel is a storyboard artist, craft maker, and animal enthusiast. With the support of her husband and her Resident house panther Kiki, Marissa enjoys helping stray cats in the community by finding them rescues or by performing TNR. (Trap-Neuter-Return). Marissa is always thrilled to combine her love of art and helping animals and is honored to have her mural selected for the Burbank Animal Shelter!

John Anderson is a story artist working in feature animation. He would like to thank his dog “Buddy” for sitting and staying long enough to inspire this mural. Good boy!

Currently a Retakes Animator at Warner Bros., Spencer Greenberg loves to cook, draw, and hang out with his sweet cat Akko. Having adopted her when he first came to Los Angeles, this project was very close to his heart. And of course, they put her right in the mural! Please check out some of his work @artsyspencerg on social media to look at the Silly drawings he makes of Akko and all the other stuff he loves.

Arlyne Ramirez is a Los Angeles-based Animator that has been working in the industry for 15 years. She is currently a storyboard artist and character layout artist The Simpsons. During her free time, Arlyne likes to go on adventures with her friends, family, and fur babies.