Burbage Selected to Academic All-Patriot League Football Team

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lehigh senior wide receiver Jalen Burbage has been named to the Academic All-Patriot League team, announced Wednesday. In addition to being one of Lehigh’s top offensive weapons, Burbage is one of the Mountain Hawks’ top performers in the classroom.

An architecture major with a 3.39 cumulative GPA, Burbage is a two-time member of the Patriot League Academic Honor Roll. Burbage has also made two appearances on Lehigh’s Dean’s List, earning semester GPAs above 3.6 in both the spring 2020 and fall 2020 semesters.

On the field, Burbage finished third on the Mountain Hawks in receiving, with 43 catches for 507 yards and three touchdowns. Burbage was also Lehigh’s primary kickoff returner, averaging 21.78 yards on 32 returns, highlighted by an 89-yard touchdown return of the opening kickoff against Fordham.

For his career the Lexington, Ky., native had 81 receptions for 918 yards and four touchdowns, while averaging 22.2 yards on 48 career kickoff returns.

Fordham linebacker Ryan Greenhagen was selected as the Patriot League Scholar-Athlete of the Year for football.

To be eligible for the Academic All-Patriot League Team, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.20 cumulative grade point average and be a starter or key player in his/her sport. Freshmen or students in their first academic year at their school are not eligible for the honor. Due to ties, this year’s Academic All-Patriot League team has 15 student-athletes this fall and is voted on by the league’s sports information directors.

2022 Patriot League Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year – Ryan Greenhagen, Fordham, Gr., LB

2022 Football Academic All-Patriot League Team*

Coleman Bennett, Bucknell, Jr., RB

Brent Jackson, Bucknell, Sr., S

Ethan Pitzel, Bucknell, Jr., OL

Tyler Flick, Colgate, Sr., LB

Zach Pelland, Colgate, Sr., DL

Jackson Price, Colgate, Sr., DB

James Conway, Fordham, So., LB

Ryan Greenhagen, Fordham, Gr., LB

Justin Fonteneaux, Georgetown, Gr., LB

Mac Hollensteiner, Georgetown, Sr., OL

Liam Anderson, Holy Cross, 5th, LB

Jordan Fuller, Holy Cross, So., RB

Peter Oliver, Holy Cross, Sr., RB

Marco Olivas, Lafayette, Sr., LB

Jalen Burbage Lehigh, Sr., WR

*An additional member was selected to the Academic All-League Team due to ties in the voting

