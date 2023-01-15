Buoyant Zim Under-20 handball team off to Congo

Ellina Mhlanga–Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S Under-20 Coach Cephas Mushati is optimistic his side will leave a mark at the International Handball Federation Trophy continental phase that roars into life today in Brazzaville, Congo.

The team left the country yesterday afternoon and is expected to arrive in Brazzaville this morning ahead of the first match against Congo in the evening.

The tournament is running until Friday and the other countries taking part are Guinea, Madagascar, Nigeria and Rwanda.

Although the team will not have much time between their arrival and the first game, Mushati believes the work they have put in, in the last few days, will carry them through.

“We have been training for the past four, five days and the team has been responding well in terms of preparedness and fitness level and tactical. We have also tried to add quite a number of skills and technical stuff for the team since it’s a continental showpiece. So I am sure the team is now ready to go.

“We are hoping that since we are going to have a sleepover in Addis Ababa, we are going to maybe have some loosening up activities at the hotel where we are going to sleep overnight,” said Mushati.

The matches will be played in a round-robin format.

Zimbabwe have a date against Guinea in their second game tomorrow. They will then face Nigeria the following day before taking on Madagascar.

Their last game is scheduled for Friday against Rwanda.

Zimbabwe are making their debut appearance at this level.

“I can say all the games are crucial and we are taking these games as a final for us. We are going to take each and every game seriously.

“This is their first time and we are taking it very seriously and of course we are going to expose guys, it’s very important to them.

“Sport is growing as a business, so these guys have got a chance possibly to be scouted to play in Europe or wherever because there will be a lot of guys around there who have got clubs.

“We are not expecting much since this is our first time for this type of tournament. So we are saying Let’s just go there and showcase our Talent and just put a spirited performance…whatever is the result the best is to just give our best,” said Mushati.

Team Captain Kudakwashe Soka said they are ready for the task.

“We are prepared for the tournament and our expectation is to win because we have an advantage since we are going there as underdogs.

“Winning the regional tournament was a confidence booster because it was just a step to the continental tournament and it prepared us,” said Soka.

Speaking at the team’s send-off event at Prince Edward School, Zimbabwe Handball Federation president Beauty Mtsambiwa said they have a good team and are hopeful of doing well at the tournament.

“I am very confident with the Under-20 team, they will not let us down. It’s a very good team and when we played our Zone VI, they displayed a very high level of handball.

“And we are going to surprise those who are in Congo because they haven’t seen us playing, it’s the first time they are going to be seeing us. So definitely we are going to do our best,” said Mtsambiwa.

The ZHF president acknowledged Prince Edward School for providing accommodation during the team’s camp, Oriel Boys High for providing transport and Sports Leaders Institute of Zimbabwe (SLIZ), who sponsored the team with one of the kits through their company Cut Sportswear.

Team

Masimba Chibonda, Darren Nyakudya, Gashirai Kamucha, Vaughan Matibiri, Tatenda Chinzou, Tonderai Foti, Ronald Magamura, Kundayi Muchapireyi, Tinashe Manyakara, Elvis Mbirinyu, Kudakwashe Soka, Irvine Ndlovu, Nyasha Mafume, Felix Manyani.