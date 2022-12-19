Bunker mentality: Trump staffer follows him on the golf course with positive stories, report claims

Former President Donald Trump has an aide follow him around the golf course to provide a steady stream of good news, according to a new report.

Trump has a member of staff ride along in a cart with him when he hits the course who is tasked with reading his positive news clips to lift his spirits, according to the The Washington Post.

JAN. 6 COMMITTEE CAPS OFF 18-MONTH INVESTIGATION WITH FINAL PUBLIC MEETING

The report alleges Natalie Harp frequently accompanies Trump in his golf outings on a separate golf cart with a laptop and occasionally joined with a printer to show him “uplifting news articles, online posts or other materials.”

Trump’s good news Cavalcade comes from a wider report discussing how the former president allegedly surrounded himself almost entirely with “sycophants” who showered him with affirmations and good news.

Trump has been in the headlines for teasing a “major announcement,” which turned out to be NFT trading cards of himself, as his 2024 campaign for president continues to suffer through “disarray, confusion, mismanagement, misdirection.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Recent polls indicate Trump may be falling behind other possible GOP opponents, including Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), who is seen as one of the top likely challengers to the former president.