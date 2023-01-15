Bundle up this winter with these 4 stylish vests

Shop our selection of stylish vests.

When it comes to winter layering, a vest is an essential item.

Not only do vests keep your core warm and arms free, they’re also stylish lifestyle garments, perfect for wearing both on and off the course.

If you’re in the market for a new vest, you can’t go wrong with the selections below, some of which are on sale for a limited time.

All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy a linked product, GOLF.COM may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.

Columbia Omni-Wick In The Element $80 Columbia’s In The Elements Vest is designed with Columbia’s Omni-Wick and Omni-Shade Technologies, UPF 30+ sun protection, baffled front yolk, and zippered hand pockets to keep you stylish and comfortable… on and off the golf course Buy Now View Product

RLX Golf Techy Terry Full Zip Solid Vest $165 The Golf Techy Terry Full Zip Vest features pockets, which includes a zip chest pocket. The raised collar provides additional coverage as needed. The vest is finished with RLX branding and contrast color at the zipper and hem. The Moisture wicking fabric allows quick evaporation, keeping the skin free from sweat build up. Buy Now View Product

Sun Mountain Colter II Wind Vest $129.99 The Colter II Wind Vest is designed with 37.5 insulation, retaining body heat as well as Accelerating vapor movement, controlling overheating and preventing Moisture build-up. 37.5 technology is permanent and never washes out. In addition to windproof construction, Colter is also lightweight, water resistant, packable, and offers 4 way stretch. Buy Now View Product

RLX Golf Techy Terry Full Zip Novelty Print $175 The RLX Techy Terry Vest is designed with a stylish print and offers full zip closure, a raised collar for additional coverage, a zip chest pocket for small accessories, and side pockets for personal items. The techy Terry fabric is Moisture wicking, keeping the skin free from sweat build up on the skin. Buy Now View Product