Bundesliga wins for Pefok’s Union Berlin and Reyna’s Borussia Dortmund

The Roundup of USMNT players in Europe, Brazil, and Mexico starts in the Bundesliga where Jordan Pefok subbed out in the 63rd minute of Union Berlin’s 3-1 home win over Hoffenheim. Union missed a penalty in the 24th and fell behind in the 43rd. Danilho Doekhi scored for Union in the 73rd and 89th and Jamie Leweling added a third goal six minutes into stoppage time.

Gio Reyna subbed on in the 70th minute of Borussia Dortmund’s 4-3 home win over Augsburg. Jude Bellingham put Dortmund up in the 29th with Augsburg Equalizing in the 40th. Dortmund retook the lead from a 42nd minute Nico Schlotterbeck goal, but Augsburg leveled the score in first-half stoppage time. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens returned Dortmund’s lead in the 75th with Augsburg equalizing in the 76th. Reyna scored Dortmund’s winner in the 78th minute.

“We cannot expect that we’ll win every game if we concede three goals,” Borussia Dortmund Coach Edin Terzic said. “It was not a good balance between what we had to invest to score a goal and what the opponent had to invest. We need to keep working on that. We want to carry forward the positives in order to boost our self-confidence; we will continue to discuss the negatives in order to stop them.”

Joe Scally subbed on in the 56th minute of Gladbach’s 3-2 home loss to Bayer Leverkusen. Trailing 3-0 from goals in the 21st, 43rd, and 67th minutes, Lars Stindl scored for Gladbach in the 82nd and three minutes into stoppage time.

Moving to the Premier League, Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace drew 0-0 at home with Newcastle. Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson’s Leeds United drew 0-0 at home with Brentford. Aaronson subbed out in the 70th minute.

Daryl Dike’s West Brom lost 2-1 at Burnley in the Championship. Darnell Furlong scored for West Brom in the 7th with Burnley equalizing in the 75th and scoring again in the 87th. Josh Sargent subbed out in the 67th minute of Norwich City’s 4-2 win at Coventry City. An own goal put Norwich up in the 6th and Onel Hernandez doubled the lead in the 10th. Sargent made it 3-0 Norwich in the 18th. Coventry scored in the 20th and 26th, but it was Norwich’s Kieran Dowell who added a fourth goal in the 65th.

Ethan Horvath’s Luton Town won 2-0 at Wigan Athletic. Harry Cornick scored in the 11th and Elijah Adebayo made it 2-0 in the 53rd. Zack Steffen’s Middlesbrough lost 2-0 at Sunderland. Boro went a man down with a red card to Dael Fry in the 49th with Sunderland’s Ross Stewart scoring in the 51st and Amad Diallo doubling the lead in the 80th.

Malik Tillman subbed out in the 67th minute of Rangers’ 1-0 win at St Johnstone in the Scottish Cup. Borna Barisic scored in the 45th minute. Luca de la Torre subbed out in the 68th minute of Celta Vigo’s 1-0 loss at Mallorca in La Liga. Mallorca scored in the 59th minute. Tim Weah’s Lille won 2-0 at home over Pau in the Coupe de France. An own-goal put Lille up in the 37th and Angel Gomes scored in the 79th.

Weston McKennie’s Juventus drew 3-3 at home with Atalanta in Serie A. Trailing from the 4th, Angel Di Maria converted a Juventus penalty in the 25th and Arkadiusz Milik scored in the 34th. Atalanta equalized in the 46th and went up 3-2 in the 54th. Danilo equalized for Juventus in the 65th minute. Gianluca Busio, Andrija Novakovichand Tanner Tessmann’s Venezia lost 1-0 at home to Sudtirol in Serie B. Novakovich subbed out in the 44th and Tessmann subbed on in the 66th.

Djordje Mihailovic subbed on in the 34th minute of AZ’s 3-1 home win over Fortuna Sittard in the Eredivisie. AZ took the lead in the 4th with Fortuna equalizing from the penalty spot in the 11th. An own-goal put AZ up in the 24th and Vangelis Pavlidis scored their third goal in the 56th minute. Ricardo Pepi’s Groningen lost 3-1 at Heerenveen. Falling behind in the 5th minute, Groningen’s Florian Kruger equalized in the 40th. Heerenveen scored in the 81st and 82nd minutes.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo Drew 1-1 at Zulte Waregem in Belgium’s Pro League. Roman Neustadter scored Westerlo’s goal in the 9th and Zulte Waregem equalized in the 72nd minute. Mix Diskerud’s Omonia lost 2-1 at Nea Salamis in the Cyprus First Division. Down a goal from the 41st, Andronikos Kakoullis equalized for Omonia in the 82nd. Nea Salamis scored again in the 85th minute.

Johnny Cardoso subbed out in the 67th minute of Internacional’s 2-2 home draw with Juventude. Trailing from the 4th, Carlos de Pena equalized for Internacional in the 48th. Juventude retook the lead in the 64th with Internacional’s Pedro Henrique equalizing in the 77th.

Did Not Play: Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 3 – Schalke 0), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea 0 – Liverpool 0), Matt Turner (Arsenal 3 – Manchester United 2), Lynden Gooch (Sunderland 2 – Middlesbrough 0), Matthew Hoppe (Middlesbrough 0 – Sunderland 2) , Matthew Olosunde (PNE 2 – Birmingham City 1), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic 5 – Greenock Morton 0), James Sands (Rangers 1 – St Johnstone 0), Richy Ledezma (PSV 1 – Vitesse Arnhem 0), Owen Otasowie ( Club Brugge 2 – Charleroi 2), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp 4 – Standard 1), Konrad De La Fuente (Olympiacos 1 – Atromitos 1), John Brooks (Benfica 3 – Santa Clara 0), Haji Wright (Antalyaspor 1 – Galatasaray 2 ), Ventura Alvarado (Juarez 1 – Pachuca 4)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Serie A on CBS Sports: Lazio vs AC Milan at 2:45pm ET.

