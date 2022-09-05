Bundesliga shutouts for Chandler’s Eintracht and Reyna’s Dortmund, goal for Sargent

The Roundup of USMNT players in Europe, Brazil, and Mexico starts with Timmy Chandler subbing is in the 86th minute of Eintracht’s 4-0 home win over RB Leipzig. Daichi Kamada scored for Eintracht in the 16th minute with Sebastian Rode doubling the lead in the 22nd. Tuta scored in the 67th and Rafael Santos Borre converted a penalty in the 84th. Gio Reyna subbed on in the 83rd minute of Borussia Dortmund’s 1-0 home win over Hoffenheim. Marco Reus scored in the 16th minute. Joe Scally subbed out in the 82nd minute of Gladbach’s 1-0 home loss to Mainz. Gladbach’s Ko Itakura saw red in the 53rd with Mainz scoring in the 55th minute.

George Bello subbed on in the 83rd minute of Arminia Bielefeld’s 1-1 draw at Darmstadt in the 2.Bundesliga. Falling behind in the 8th minute, Arminia’s Robin Hack equalized four minutes into stoppage time. Terrence Boyd subbed out in the 81st minute of Kaiserslautern’s 0-0 loss at Sandhausen.

Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson’s Leeds United lost 5-2 at Brentford in the Premier League. Down 2-0 from a 30th minute penalty and a 43rd minute goal, Luis Sinisterra scored for Leeds a minute into first-half stoppage time. Brentford added a third goal in the 58th with Marc Roca scoring for Leeds in the 79th. Brentford scored again in the 80th and a minute into stoppage time.

Christian Pulisic subbed out in the 60th minute of Chelsea’s 2-1 home win over West Ham. Trailing from the 62nd minute, Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell equalized in the 76th and Kai Havertz scored in the 88th minute. Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson’s Fulham lost 2-1 at Spurs. Down 2-0 from goals in the 40th and 75th, Aleksandar Mitrovic scored for Fulham in the 83rd. Robinson was subbed out with an injury in the 29th minute.

Josh Sargent subbed out in the 83rd minute of Norwich City’s 3-0 home win over Coventry City in the Championship. Teemu Pukki scored for Norwich in the 14th with Sargent doubling the lead a minute into first-half stoppage time. Norwich’s Kieran Dowell finished off the scoring in the 81st minute.

Duane Holmes subbed on in the 73rd minute of Huddersfield Town’s 1-0 home loss to Blackpool. Huddersfield Town fell behind in the 38th minute. Ethan Horvath’s Luton Town lost 2-1 at home to Wigan Athletic, taking a 39th minute lead from a Carlton Morris goal. An own goal leveled the score in the 80th and Thelo Aasgaard added a goal in the 88th.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic beat James Sands and Malik Tillman’s Rangers 4-0 at home in the Premiership. Tillman subbed out in the 60th minute. Liel Abada scored for Celtic in the 8th minute with Jota doubling the lead in the 32nd. Abada scored again in the 40th and David Turnbull finished off the goals in the 78th minute. Tillman saw yellow in the 34th and Carter-Vickers saw yellow in the 44th.

Luca De la Torre subbed on in the 83rd minute of Celta Vigo’s 3-0 home win over Cadiz in La Liga. Iago Aspas put Celta Vigo up in the 56th with Oscar Rodriguez adding a goal in the 62nd. Aspas scored again in the 75th minute.

Yunus Musah’s Valencia beat Getafe 5-1 at home. Toni Lato scored in the 7th with Samuel Lino doubling the lead in the 14th and Samu Castillejo making it 3-0 in the 16th. Nico Gonzalez made it 4-0 in the 65th and Hugo Duro finished off the Valencia goals in the 68th minute. Getafe scored in the 78th and Valencia went a man down with a red card to Iliax Moriba in the 88th minute. Getafe saw red five minutes into stoppage time.

Weston McKennie’s Juventus drew 1-1 at Fiorentina in Serie A. Arkadiusz Milik scored for Juve in the 9th and Fiorentina equalized in the 29th minute. A league down, Andrija Novakovich subbed on in the 71st minute of Venezia’s 2-0 home loss to Benevento. Venezia fell behind in the 52nd with Benevento scoring again in the 77th minute.

Erik Palmer-Brown’s Troyes Drew 1-1 at Rennes in Ligue 1. Ike Ugbo put Troyes up in the 14th with Yoann Salmier seeing red in the 27th. Rennes equalized in the 48th minute.

Cole Bassett subbed on in the 74th minute of Fortuna Sittard’s 4-3 home loss to Utrecht in the Eredivisie. Down a goal from the 64th, Rodrigo Guth scored for Fortuna in the 67th. Utrecht took a 3-1 lead from a 70th minute penalty and a 77th minute goal. Fortuna converted an 82nd minute penalty, but Utrecht made it 4-2 in the 86th. Tijjani Noslin scored for Fortuna seven minutes into stoppage time.

Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk Drew 0-0 at home with STVV in Belgium’s Pro League. Sam Vines’s Royal Antwerp shutout Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo 3-0 at home. Vincent Janssen converted a 33rd minute penalty with Koji Miyoshi doubling the lead in the 50th and Anthony Valencia scoring in the 82nd. Reynolds subbed out in the 76th minute.

Joe Corona subbed out in the 66th minute of GIF Sundsvall’s 4-0 loss at AIK in the Allsvenskan. Joe Gyau’s Degerfors Drew 2-2 at Hacken. Trailing from the 21st minute, Omar Faraj scored for Degerfors. Hacken was back in front in the 88th with Degerfors’ Dijan Vukojevic Equalizing four minutes into stoppage time.

Konrad De La Fuente subbed out in the 75th minute of Olympiacos’s 3-1 win in the Greek Super League. Andreas Bouchalakis scored for Olympiacos in the 17th with Pep Biel doubling the lead in the 45th. Ionikos pulled a goal back in the 49th, but Youssef El-Arabi converted an Olympiacos penalty five minutes into stoppage time. Caleb Stanko’s Asteras Tripolis Drew 0-0 at Lamia.

Mix Diskerud subbed out in the 75th minute of Omonia’s 3-2 home win over AEK Larnaca in the Cypriot First Division. Roman Bezus put Omonia up in the 35th and Bruno Felipe doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 49th. AEK Larnaca converted a 56th minute penalty and equalized in the 64th. Fotis Papoulis scored Omonia’s winner in the 85th minute.

Haji Wright’s Antalyaspor lost 2-0 at home to Kasimpasa in the Super Lig to a first-half stoppage time penalty and a 61st minute own-goal.

Johnny Cardoso subbed out in the 65th minute of Internacional’s 2-2 win at Corinthians in Brazil’s Serie A. Alexandre Zurawski put Internacional up in the 1st minute with Corinthians equalizing in the 13th and going ahead in the 19th. Internacional’s Alan Patrick scored in the 67th minute.

Did Not Play: Jordan Pefok (Union Berlin 1 – Bayern Munich 1), Julian Green (Furth 2 – St Pauli 2), Andrew Wooten (Osnabruck 3 – Oldenburg 4), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace 0 – Newcastle 0), Matt Turner (Arsenal 1 – Manchester United 3), Daryl Dike (West Brom 1 – Burnley 1), Matthew Olosunde (PNE 0 – Birmingham City 1), Christian Ramirez (Aberdeen 1 – Ross County 1), Sergino Dest (AC Milan 3 – Inter Milan 2), Tanner Tessmann and Gianluca Busio (Venezia 0 – Benevento 2), Tim Weah (Lille 3 – Montpellier 1), Richy Ledezma (PSV 1 – Twente 2), Ricardo Pepi (Groningen 0 – Vitesse Arnhem 1), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 4 – Cercle Brugge 0), Romain Gall (Malmo 2 – Elfsborg 3), John Brooks (Benfica 2 – Vizela 1), Ulysses Llanez (St Polten 1 – Team fur Wien 2), Kenny Saief (Neftchi 3 – Sumqayit 0), Tyler Boyd (Besiktas 3 – Ankaragucu 2), Ventura Alvarado (Juarez 2 – Cruz Azul 2)

Photo by ISIPhotos.com