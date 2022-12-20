The rules of golf are quite detailed, but leave it to the ingenuity of man to try and find as many advantages as possible.

This Submission comes from a golfer who posted a video of his playing partner on TikTok.

The golfer said that he was randomly paired with this stranger who had a unique (to say the least) putting style.

@triplebgolf Is this even legal? #golf #golftok #golftiktok #TheRealPussinBoots #viral #makethisviral ♬ original sound – TripleBGolf

That’s right—it’s the flagstick assist.

While your initial instinct is probably to yell out, “Hey, you can’t do that,” you’ll probably have to use context here.

Is the player a beginner and just learning the ropes? Is he or she not taking his score too seriously? In that case, it might be something to just let slide, like how a novice might use bumpers while bowling.

But if it’s someone who takes their game seriously, otherwise, this is something to cry foul over. Besides, the player really should aim for the hole if they’re learning—and it doesn’t look like this player is doing that.

Either way, it’s a great story that this golfer will be able to tell, and thanks to social media, he can share it with all of us as well.

Cover Image Via TikTok

Bumper Golf? Flagstick Hack or Cheat: You Decide!

Alex Fitzpatrick, Younger Brother of Matt, Loses a Shot at 59 in Heartbreaking Fashion

Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus Pay Tribute to Departing NBC Commentators Gary Koch and Roger Maltbie

John Daly, Ready to Defend PNC Championship Title With Son, Shares His Hangover Cure

Letter to LPGA Developmental Tour Player Exposes Inequalities at Some Golf Clubs

LIV Golf Adds 3 More US Stops as Half of 14-Event 2023 Schedule Is Now Set

Tiger Woods Missed Perfect Retirement Opportunity, Says Montgomery

Tiger Woods’ Sunday Red Shirt From 2010 Masters Fetches Six Figures at Auction

LIV Golf Has Failed to Hit Lofty Targets Based on 2021 Consultant’s Report

LIV CEO Greg Norman’s Former Ties to QBE Shootout Open Up Recruiting Claims View All Posts

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE THESE STORIES