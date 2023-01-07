Bulls vs. Jazz odds, line, spread: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 7 predictions from proven computer models

The Chicago Bulls will take on the Utah Jazz at 8 pm ET on Saturday at the United Center. The Bulls are 18-21 overall and 10-9 at home, while Utah is 20-21 overall and 8-14 on the road. Both teams are battling on the edge of playoff contention and trending in different directions with Chicago winning seven of 10 to move up to ninth in the East while Utah has lost five of six and dropped to 10th in the West.

The two teams met on Nov. 28 in Salt Lake City and the Bulls came out with a 114-107 win on the road as 2-point underdogs. However, Utah is still favored by 1.5 points in the latest Bulls vs. Jazz odds from Caesars Sportsbook with Chicago playing in the second game of a back-to-back and the over/under is set at 237.

Bulls vs. Jazz spread: Jazz -1.5

Bulls vs. Jazz over/under: 237 points

Bulls vs. Jazz money line: Chicago +110, Utah -130

What you need to know about the Bulls

Chicago strolled past the Philadelphia 76ers with points to spare on Friday, taking the contest 126-112. Shooting guard Zach LaVine had a stellar game for Chicago as he shot 11-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 41 points and six assists. Nikola Vucevic also had a big night with 19 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists for his first triple-double since May 7, 2021.

The Bulls shot a red-hot 20-of-34 from the 3-point line and Assisted on 33 of their 48 made field goals while shooting 57.1% from the floor against Philadelphia. It was their best shooting night from beyond the arc of the season, but the Bulls are only 3-4 in the second night of a back-to-back so far this season.

What you need to know about the Jazz

Meanwhile, Utah didn’t have too much trouble with the Houston Rockets on the road on Thursday as they won 131-114. Small forward Lauri Markkanen was a one-man wrecking crew for Utah, shooting 6-for-15 from downtown and finishing with 49 points and eight rebounds.

After looking like a capable but somewhat limited starter for the Bulls and the Cavaliers, Markkanen has completely transformed since Landing in Utah. He’s averaging 24.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game and deserves all-star consideration. He put up 32 points and nine rebounds against the Bulls in the November loss and he’ll be looking to play the role of spoiler in his return to Chicago, where he spent the first three years of his career.

