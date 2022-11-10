Bulls unveil new Nike NBA City Edition uniforms for 2022-23 Season

Fans can purchase tickets to Bulls City Edition Nights and learn more about the uniform at bulls.com/city

The Chicago Bulls Unveiled today its 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform presented by Motorola in partnership with the NBA and Nike. The uniform will debut at the Bulls’ first 2022-23 City Edition Night on Nov. 18 vs. the Orlando Magic, at which the first 10,000 fans to enter the United Center will receive an Ayo Dosunmu City Edition t-shirt, courtesy of Motorola.

The new look draws inspiration from Chicago’s iconic architecture – namely, the Chicago Municipal “Y” symbol Featured on various Chicago infrastructure. Introduced in 1917, the historic symbol is one of unity, representing the three branches of the Chicago River that stretch across the city and unite at Wolf Point, the heart of Chicago’s downtown. The white base color, marking the Bulls’ return to white since its first City Edition collection in 2016, creates a neutral background for a variety of Rust and light gray elements throughout the uniform, including:

Rust-colored “Y” symbols with two sets of five lines, representing the number of players from each team on the court, run down the sides of the uniform and branch off at the shorts.

Light gray “Y” pattern printed throughout the uniform and a Chicago Municipal symbol on the belt buckle of the shorts, intersecting with a rust-colored “C” to represent the first letter of Chicago.

The rust-color Featured throughout the uniform deviates from the Bulls’ traditional bright red – an intentional choice to reflect the color of Bridges in downtown Chicago that stretch across the Chicago River. Pictures of the new uniform can be found here.

The uniform will be worn during the team’s six City Edition Nights on Nov. 18 presented by Motorola vs. the Orlando Magic, Dec. 10 vs. the Dallas Mavericks, Jan. 13 vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder, Feb. 24 vs. the Brooklyn Nets, Mar. 3 presented by Klarna vs. the Phoenix Suns and Apr. 9 vs. the Detroit Pistons – the team’s final home game of the 2022-23 regular season. Fans can purchase the new City Edition gear at the Madhouse Team Store in the United Center Atrium and online at shop.bulls.com. Those interested in experiencing Bulls City Edition Nights throughout the season can purchase tickets and learn more about the uniform at bulls.com/city.

In addition to its new City Edition uniform, the Bulls in partnership with Goose Island Beer Co. will release ‘Bulls City 312′ – a limited edition of Goose Island’s 312 Urban Wheat Ale – at the Bulls’ City Edition Night on Dec. 10 vs. the Dallas Mavericks. The beer will be available for purchase throughout the 2022-23 season at various United Center concessions and at the Goose Island Taproom in West Loop (1800 W Fulton St).