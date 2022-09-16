Bulls’ Trade For Nikola Vucevic Called Third-Most Regrettable Move in NBA Since 2019-20

Over the past few NBA seasons, only two trades have been more regrettable than the one the Chicago Bulls executed to land Nikola Vucevic.

Or so it says Bleacher Report‘s Greg Swartz.

It was nearly 18 months ago when Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley used Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter Jr., and two lightly protected first-round picks to pluck Vucevic from the Orlando Magic. Of course, the deal hasn’t gone exactly as planned.

Vucevic averaged 21.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 38.8% shooting from deep in his first 26 games with the team. But, he and Zach LaVine played just 15 of those games together.

