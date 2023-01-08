Bulls’ Tony Bradley enters NBA COVID protocol with positive test

Chicago Bulls center Tony Bradley has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the team announced via an update to its injury report Saturday afternoon.

Bradley’s entry into the Protocols is because of a positive test for COVID-19, Bulls PR confirmed. He represents the Bulls roster’s first positive test since the start of the 2022-23 season.

Speaking to Reporters ahead of Saturday night’s home Matchup with the Utah Jazz, Bulls head Coach Billy Donovan said he spoke to Bradley briefly.

“I feel bad for him,” Donovan said. “But he, himself, is doing OK.”

Bradley has been away from the team since Jan. 2, missing the last two games, for unrelated personal reasons. Donovan said Bradley tested positive upon flying back to Chicago and reporting mild symptoms to the Bulls’ medical staff.

The NBA has scaled back its regulations to only test players who report symptoms. Still, the Bulls’ team-wide health will be essential to monitor over the next two weeks, as their trip to Paris for a game against the Detroit Pistons looms on Jan. 19 (the Bulls leave following next Sunday’s home matchup with the Golden State Warriors).

Obviously, team Hopeful thereâ€™s no spread, particularly w/ Paris trip upcoming. Franchise’s medical/training staff, like many around the NBA, are well-versed in quick, proactive response. Chip Schaefer, director of performance health, active in league initiatives from Pandemic start https://t.co/ivhnffKkNR — KC Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 7, 2023

Bradley, in his second season with the Bulls and sixth in the NBA, has been well outside of Donovan’s rotation, averaging 2.8 minutes in nine mop-up appearances.

