Bulls sign Carlik Jones to a Two-Way Contract

The Chicago Bulls announced today the team has signed guard Carlik Jones to a two-way contract. In a related move, the team has waived forward Kostas Antetokounmpo.

Jones, 6-1, 185, has averaged 20.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 34.4 minutes through 14 games (13 starts) with the Bulls G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls, in 2022-23. The former Radford and Louisville product also saw action in three preseason games with Chicago, tallying 1.3 points and 2.3 assists in 8.3 minutes per contest.

Hailing from Cincinnati, Ohio, Jones holds career NBA averages of 0.8 points and 1.0 assists in five games (no starts) while with the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets in 2021-22.

During his Lone year at Louisville in 2020-21, Jones earned All-ACC First Team honors after averaging 16.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.4 steals in 37.5 minutes over 19 games (all starts).

Throughout his three years at Radford (2017-20), Jones was named Big South Player of the Year and garnered All-Big South First Team honors as a junior to go along with an All-Big South First Team selection as a sophomore and Big South Rookie of the Year Laurels as a freshman. He finished his career at Radford with clips of 15.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.4 steals in 32.4 minutes across 99 games (87 starts).