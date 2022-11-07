Bulls Rookie Dalen Terry makes most of the first entry into the NBA rotation

TORONTO — Dalen Terry did the math.

They knew the Bulls, already without two rotation players in Coby White and Andre Drummond, also planned to sit Zach LaVine as part of LaVine’s knee management plan.

“I knew that we were short a couple of guys,” Terry said. “So I was like, ‘Maybe today is the day.’”

Indeed, it was.

Not only did Terry draw first-quarter minutes in Sunday’s loss to the Toronto Raptors, the Chicago Bulls rookie played a season-high 10 minutes. He finished with four points, one block, one steal, one assist and one rebound while knocking down both shots. They also committed one turnover.

“He was fine. It’s hard for him because he hasn’t got consistent minutes. But he’s going to play with energy and make something happen,” Coach Billy Donovan said. “He no question had some blown assignments. But that’s normal and to be expected. I was happy he got a chance. I love his competitive spirit.”

On Terry’s first three possessions after entering, he stripped OG Anunoby on a drive, forcing a turnover. He cut for a layup off a DeMar DeRozan double team for his first NBA points. And he drew an Offensive foul on Chris Boucher’s drive.

“Everybody preaches stay ready. That’s what I’ve been doing these past few games,” Terry said. “I think I played pretty well. We didn’t get the dub, so I’m bummed about that. But I thought my overall performance was pretty good and I’m just going to build on what I did.”

It’s this attitude — confidence without being cocky — that has endeared Terry to the Bulls.

“I’m just talking to the vets like DeMar. He’s been big on just telling me, ‘A lot of guys have been through this. Just wait until your number is called,’” Terry said. “My offdays I work out and do as much as I can to stay in game shape like I’m playing 48 minutes.”

The trip also afforded Terry the opportunity to catch up with his former Arizona teammate Christian Koloko. The second-round pick played impressively with 11 points, seven rebounds and six blocks.

“Definitely not anything I haven’t seen before. I tried to tell everybody how he plays. He did exactly what he does,” Terry said. “Congratulations to him. They had a great game. But we’ll see him again (Sunday).”

