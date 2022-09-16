Bulls Legend Dennis Rodman Got Candid on NBA Fans Invading His Business in Public

One of the most beloved NBA stars is Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls icon Dennis Rodman. Apart from his basketball prowess, rebounding skills, in particular, Rodman’s antics made him a fan favorite.

Crazy plays, funky hairstyles, and unorthodox outfits, Rodman had it all. Needless to say, these made him very popular among fans worldwide. It is no secret that Dennis gets approached by numerous fans whenever he is out on the streets.

While some stars like to devote some of their private time responding to fans, a lot of athletes and stars like to maintain their privacy. Rodman is not one of the Athletes who turn away fans whenever they are out.

During an interview on the Full Send Podcast, Rodman was asked whether he turns away fans during his daily activities which require him to go out. The former NBA Champion gave a heartening answer to his question.

Rodman said, “It’s very difficult to say no. It’s very difficult to say especially with kids, I don’t say no to kids.” However, Rodman has limits. He explained that he doesn’t like it when people cuss at stars for not responding to them or accepting their requests.

Dennis Rodman once caused controversy after an incident with a fan

There are few players in the NBA who have better rebounding skills than Dennis Rodman. Moreover, his antics during the game made him a worldwide phenomenon. He was an integral part of the Chicago Bulls led by Michael Jordan during the late 90s.

However, sometimes his antics led the former NBA Champion into trouble. For instance, during a game against the Seattle Supersonics, Rodman hit a fan with the ball!

After missing a layup, a frustrated Rodman kicked the ball off towards the fan’s face when the Detroit Pistons faced off against the Supersonics in 1990. Similarly, he had kicked a cameraman in 1997. This led to an 11-game suspension for Rodman on top of $200,000 paid as a settlement.

