Bulls fizzle without LaVine, fall to Raptors 113-104

There are trap games, although it wasn’t one Sunday in Toronto when the Bulls lost 113-104 to a good Toronto Raptors team.

There are traps in football, which we suspect Bears quarterback Justin Fields also used Sunday to set an NFL quarterback rushing record.

There are suggestions to shut your trap, which Bulls guard Goran Dragić portrayed with his shush finger signal after making a fourth-three pointer amid game long booing.

There’s a trap in baseball when you almost catch the ball on a short hop and a trap to catch and disable a large animal, like perhaps a velociraptor.

But not for the Bulls against the eponymous NBA team that showed the Bulls, and namely star DeMar DeRozan, the most effective trapping defense since the Milwaukee Bucks exploded the Bulls in last year’s playoffs. The fuse took a bit longer this time to burn down and with somewhat less damage as the Bulls merely fizzled out to a 5-6 record for this season. But the effect and the impact was explosively similar in the way the Raptors “held” DeRozan to a pedestrian—for him—20 points and nine shots after 46 points Friday in Boston. While the Bulls were unable to adorn DeRozan with the trapping of success with shooting to avoid the defeat.

There were some efforts as Nikola Vučević had 18 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, but was not involved inside enough after halftime. Dragić had 16 points and four of six Threes amid the heckling from his disinclination as a Raptor last year to reside somewhere other than Slovenia or the US Ayo Dosunmu had 15 points and Patrick Williams added 13 points.

Fred Van Vleet had 30 points and 11 assists for the Raptors on Sunday night.

But Toronto’s mini-mite Fred VanVleet terrorized the Bulls backcourt for 30 points, 11 assists and some crucial three pointers. And especially the long-armed and languid Raptors players bewildered the Bulls with steals, offensive rebounds, blocks and all those hustle plays that usually belong to the Greens, Joneses and Carusos of Bulls personality.

The Raptors had a 23-15 margin on the Offensive boards, although the Bulls helped by Countering with various all-guard or small forward lineups that enabled the Raptors to often look like they were practicing tip drills. Toronto doubled the Bulls on second chance points and had 11 steals that helped lead to 23 points against the Bulls on turnovers.

It hurt the Bulls that backup center Andre Drummond remained out injured along with Coby White. Zach LaVine rested his knee and himself on the first of a back to back with Toronto in the United Center Monday. But it is difficult to make an excuse with Toronto missing its best player, Pascal Siakam, who is in the early season MVP talk.

“Certainly they are a hard team to rebound against with our size,” said Bulls Coach Billy Donovan. “A couple of times we had to give help in the post and they kicked out and the shot goes up, and sometimes (we’re) having a hard time (rebounding). Some of the turnovers were careless. I think we had six the last the last six minutes of the first half and ended up with nine.”

That was by Halftime after Toronto turned a 30-21 Bulls first quarter lead into a 55-49 Bulls halftime. The Bulls staggered to the locker room with four turnovers and then a Caruso missed three. The headband Hustler had a rare rebounds/assists double/double starting for LaVine. The last Bull to do that was current Raptor Thad Young two years ago. But Caruso shot one of 11 and missed all six of his threes as the Raptors frequently left him ample room to try.

Toronto really never could shake the Bulls until the very end, the Raptors holding onto an 83-82 lead after three Quarters when Dragić shushed the booing with a pair of Threes in an 11-2 Bulls close to the third quarter. Then with a 7-0 start to the fourth for the Bulls with yet another Dragić dragon ball, the Bulls led 89-83. And were still Hopeful after a Dosunmu driving score for what they didn’t realize was their last lead at 97-96 with 6:04 left in the game.

Then the former Bull Young made a short hook we’ve seen before. Dosunmu had a drive blocked, and then came the play that perhaps personified the game for the Bulls. VanVleet missed on a drive. But Young got the tip, and then he got the tip again, and then OG Anunoby, who had 22 points, got a third try and finished for a 100-97 Toronto lead.

“That kind of got us to that four-minute mark with some great rebounding and a couple of tough plays,” said Raptors Coach Nick Nurse. “Then I decided to go with Otto (Porter Jr.) there late as a Veteran guy to continue to execute some of the defensive stuff.”

That multiple Offensive rebound sequence came against a small Quintet of Dosunmu, Green, DeRozan, Jones and Dragić. Donovan quickly called time to get Williams and Vučević back in. And Williams drove down a hearty driving dunk on a slick crossover drive to get the Bulls back within one. VanVleet then banked in an unlikely runner and was fouled for a three-point play and 103-99 Toronto lead. Caruso dropped off a Lazy pass to DeRozan that was Stolen for an Anunoby layup, and then Williams, Vučević and Dosunmu missed Threes and the Bulls weren’t about to recover.

Goran Dragić makes a “Shush” gesture after making his fourth three-pointer in Toronto.

Especially not after Van Vleet drove full court with a rebound into a herd of Bulls with about three minutes left. The Bulls were quickly in motion with a four-on-two break that led to… a Dosunmu three?

It’s sadly the modern NBA.

The Bulls were 36 percent on threes in the game, and had moved into the league’s top 10 in percentage of threes. But they’re still bottom five in attempts. It’s not something they do that often.

Dosunmu missed, and then Scottie Barnes seen-this-before rebounded a VanVleet miss on the other end for another layup and eight-point Toronto lead with about two minutes left.

It was 13-5 Toronto in the last four minutes with Anunoby throwing in and down a reverse Breakaway dunk after another Bulls turnover, that one by DeRozan against these Raptor meat eaters who chewed up some Bull.

It was an uncharacteristic game by DeRozan’s Bulls standards with the “quiet” 20 points and five turnovers. That had a lot to do with the traps that Toronto Coach Nurse employed throughout the game. It’s not like DeRozan hadn’t seen it before, but Nurse is one of the better coaches for innovative defenses. His swarms a few years back against the Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo, to date the best any team has played the Bucks star, led to a Raptors championship.

Nurse is a low key iconoclast who often experiments, and Sunday signaled for a referee call challenge on the third possession into the game on a potential DeRozan three-point play.

DeMar DeRozan defends Raptors forward Thad Young.

“I clearly saw Fred (VanVleet) didn’t touch him. So that was one thing,” Nurse explained to Toronto media after the game. “I didn’t want him to get in early foul trouble and DeMar is a great player and he shot 22 free throws, I think, in his last game. I was hoping that it wasn’t going to be a foul every time he drove in there tonight. So I was also trying to set that tone.”

I doubt that’s what held DeRozan to six free throws or did much since Mostly it kept the Bulls from having a 31-21 lead instead of 30-21. But it did demonstrate Nurse’s willingness to reject the Hackneyed for the imaginative.

Teams have trapped DeRozan before, and sometimes it does bother DeRozan because he doesn’t like to be sped up. There was a perfect Storm of sorts slamming the Bulls with LaVine out since the Bulls lack enough players who make plays and can score off the dribble. Dragić probably is the best without LaVine and perhaps even White.

“He (DeRozan) was so unbelievable last year in carrying us in so many different ways and what ends up happening as you go Deeper and Deeper into the season, teams start to force other guys to have to make some plays,” Donovan pointed out . “It was like Milwaukee after they had that big Game 2 (in the playoffs). When guys aren’t in situations to do that over the course of 82 games and are asked to do that later in the season, it’s a lot tougher. This is what I was talking about from an identity standpoint and stylistically how we need to play. We’ve still got to be able to generate good shots. We can’t be a team that says, ‘OK, if DeMar isn’t getting 35, it’s going to be hard for us to win.’ I thought the bench when they came in to start the fourth did a really good job when we got up. I thought DeMar played within himself and still scored 20 points. We had some opportunities. We had some looks and they didn’t go down. If we could have taken better care of the ball and given ourselves a few more looks at the basket, it could have been different. But give them credit, they are the ones that turned us over.”

What was a little different about the Raptors’ defense against DeRozan was the way they trapped from various angles and positions and with different sized players coming at different times when DeRozan had the ball. Not unlike a savvy baseball pitcher working different arm angles. It reminded me of a lot of defenses I saw during the Bulls first title run in the early 90s with Johnny Bach-inspired defenses adapted by Phil Jackson.

It’s probably no surprise since the Raptors Coach is a Jackson disciple.

There’s often talk about a coach’s tree, which means the coaches who worked under him and went out to their own teams. But with Jackson the branches extend farther. Jackson wrote the foreword for Nurse’s coaching book and the two apparently talk often. In those traps against DeRozan, I saw so much of the way the Bulls attacked Magic Johnson and the bigger Lakers front line in that first 1991 Championships with traps off the baseline, then on top, from the strong side, Jordan dropping down on the dribble , later Pippen is the catch. Giannis in 2019 saw more of a wall to cut off his long armed Giant steps. DeRozan saw arms from everywhere.

“The volume (of traps) was a lot higher tonight,” Nurse admitted. “If he ever Shook free he made it, if he ever drove hard it seemed like he got an and-1. So I don’t know what other choice you have other than to get it out of his hands a lot.”

DeRozan wasn’t getting 22 free throws again.

“The way DeMar played,” Donovan said, “in terms of trusting the pass, and also (not) saying, ‘OK, I’m going to shoot out of it, over it, but I’m going to get a shot up.’ They always try to play the right way. I have great respect for him. When he does that he gives the rest of our team a lot of confidence.”

Dalen Terry doesn’t look like he lacks that.

The Rookie Surprisingly got an early run and some nice activity right after he entered with a steal, a layup off a DeRozan pass for his first NBA points and drawing an Offensive foul. They played about 10 minutes and had four points. But it seems like a G-league stint would do him well. Because if his shot improved he could help in the rotation. “He was fine,” said Donovan. “It’s hard for him because he hasn’t got consistent minutes. But he’s going to play with energy and he’s going to make something happen. They had some things that no question were some blown assignments and things. But that’s normal and to be expected. I was happy he got a chance to get out there and get his feet wet and play. I thought he did a good job when he was out there. I just love his competitive spirit and how hard he plays. They did some good things; some things hopefully they can build upon.”

Like the players always say, the good thing is there’s another game coming right away. So perhaps there’s an opportunity for the Bulls to set a trap and do some building in their building Monday.