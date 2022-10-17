Bulls’ early-season schedule offers telling tests against NBA elite

If the Chicago Bulls want to build on last season’s successes and advance Deeper than the first round of the Playoffs in 2023, they must perform better against the NBA’s elite.

It’s an obvious statement, sure — but true, nevertheless. And the theory that the continuity, schematic tweaks and depth additions implemented over the offseason will better equip them to face such challenges will be tested early and often.

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, there is a regular-season opener in Miami, a house of horrors for the 2021-22 Bulls. Then, home for the revamped Cavaliers on Oct. 22, the second night of a back-to-back and the Bulls’ third game in four nights to open the campaign.

After that? Home for the reigning Eastern Conference Champion Celtics on Oct. 24 and the Joel Embiid-led 76ers on Oct. 29. Then a trip to face the star-studded Nets in Brooklyn on Nov. 1.

And that is all within the first two weeks of the season.

“For sure,” DeMar DeRozan said after Monday’s practice when asked if he relishes that early challenge. “I don’t want no cakewalk. I don’t want nothing easy. Playing against the best, it brings out the best in you.”

Last season, that wasn’t true of the Bulls. They finished 2021-22 with a 2-21 record against the top four teams in each conference, and both of those wins (Celtics, Mavericks) came before Nov. 11. In the playoffs, they were dispatched in five games by the Milwaukee Bucks, finishing with the worst postseason point differential (-14.6) of any of the 16 Qualifying teams.

“A lot of stuff that happened last year was last year,” said DeRozan, before adding:

“Obviously you can learn a lot from it as far as what was the reasoning, why we think (the losses happened), switching it up, trying to be better offensively, tighten up defensively, understanding all our weakness, why those losses came and approaching them differently this time around. Sometimes you’ve gotta have a learning experience. We had a hell of a learning experience versus top teams last year. Now we got a new start.”

Indeed, as DeRozan noted, every team is 0-0 until the games begin.

But it is hard to ignore just how badly the Bulls struggled in high-profile matchups last season. According to Cleaning the Glass, the Bulls had the sixth-worst net rating (-11.6) in the NBA in games against teams with top-10 net ratings (leading only the lowly Rockets, Thunder, Trail Blazers, Kings and Pistons), with a 109.4 Offensive rating that ranked 17th and a 121 defensive rating that slotted 29th.

“Generally when you’re a really elite team, it means you’re good at both ends of the floor,” said head Coach Billy Donovan. “You generally ranked really, really high as an Offensive rating and as a defensive rating.

“I do think that some of the things with our spacing, with our ball movement, I think going back to some of the things we talked about even before training camp started, or right when training camp started, would be: How much more random can we play? How much more spacing can we create? How much more can we get downhill? A lot of that is stemmed out of the fact that, OK, against some of those better teams — whether it be the top four teams in the East or the top four teams in the West — that was a challenge for us.”

Donovan has also pointed to the team’s record in close games against elite competition. The Bulls finished last season 25-16 in “clutch” games, defined by NBA.com as contests within a five-point margin with five minutes or less to play in the fourth quarter. That was the third most “clutch” wins of any team in the NBA last season, and marked the fourth-best win percentage.

But the Bulls were just 1-8 in “clutch” games against the top four teams in each conference. They were 24-8 against everyone else.

One could point to the avalanche of injuries that the team faced, particularly down the stretch, as a contributing factor to all of the above. Lonzo Ball, who is sidelined indefinitely to begin 2022-23, played in only 35 games last season and none past Jan. 14. Alex Caruso missed 41 of 82. Zach LaVine was hampered by knee trouble from mid-January on.

But that line of reasoning has never sat well with Donovan.

“I’m not looking at it from the perspective that there was a lot of injuries. There was,” he said. “But my question would be: ‘OK, if we had a healthy roster and we were fully healthy, is that (the team’s style of play) sustainable against the best teams?’ I don’t believe it is.

“That’s why I always get a little bit nervous about the perception of all these injuries. There’s no question that injuries impact your team. There’s no question that really, really good players off your team, or not available, hurts your team. But if they are available, are you playing a sustained style that’s gonna put you in a position to really compete against those teams? And I think last year that was a challenge for us, where we got probably too stagnant and we weren’t good enough on defense.”

So the Bulls’ work is cut out for them this time around.

And, although measuring stick games will be a nightly occurrence in this year’s Eastern Conference, what a test to begin. The Bulls finished last season 0-4 against the Heat, who finished the year with the East’s top record, an average margin of defeat of -15 points per game (-19.5 points per game in the two contests in Miami).

As always, DeRozan injected perspective into the conversation.

“You talk about anything, trying to be a good team or the best, you gotta compete against it,” he said. “You can’t run from it. We understand it’s definitely going to be a challenge. That’s the beauty in it, to be honest, you’ve gotta look at it from that standpoint. That’s the beauty in it. It’s what you work so hard in the summer for, Moments like this, and be ready to take it on Wednesday night.”

Whether they are or aren’t, the results will speak for themselves.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.