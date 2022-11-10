Bulls Duel Pelicans in the fourth, fall 115-111

Sometimes Superman just can’t seem to find his cape.

Things usually don’t go well on those days, as they didn’t for the Bulls Wednesday in a 115-111 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Bulls man of steal, DeMar DeRozan, who leapt so many tall opponents last season and even to start this season, and who used his amazing shooting powers in the never ending battle against bigger, Stronger and faster rivals ran into some Kryptonite and a not -so-green Brandon Ingram.

The 6-8 New Orleans Pelicans star outshot DeRozan down the stretch of a thrilling fourth quarter that had 17 lead changes and ties. But this time in a 109-109 game with 56 seconds left after a DeRozan driving dunk, it was Ingram with his third consecutive jumper for what became the winning basket.

DeRozan then missed on a drive he and the Bulls believed should have earned free throws. And then after Zion Williamson converted one of two free throws, DeRozan mishandled an inbounds pass for a turnover with 17.4 seconds left and the Pelicans shot free throws to claim the win.

DeMar DeRozan finished with 33 points shooting 14-of-26 from the floor in the loss vs. New Orleans.

The loss dropped the Bulls record to 6-7 on the season, but tellingly 0-6 in games the NBA describes as clutch time, meaning within five points in the last five minutes. That leaves the Bulls last in the NBA in that category after last season when primarily thanks to mild mannered DeRozan’s amazing abilities to seemingly bend Wills with his shooting hand and charge the course of games, the Bulls ranked third in that metric.

Hey, you know what they like to say, it’s a make or miss league.

Just not enough makes Wednesday, although DeRozan finished with 33 points making 14 of 26 shots. Zach LaVine added 23 points, and a hot Nikola Vučević had 18 points and two crucial Threes in the last four minutes, but only six of nine shots.

DeRozan has bailed out the Bulls so many times the last two years he more qualifies for a senior life guard status than criticism.

This time it just didn’t happen. It happens; or doesn’t.

“That was on me,” said DeRozan, who never runs from responsibility. “I’ll take it. It wasn’t anyone else’s fault. Just went off my leg. Should have caught it; hit my leg first. It’s frustrating as hell not giving ourselves an opportunity to see what could’ve happened. It was just a couple of key mental mistakes.

“We competed,” DeRozan continued. “We did what we were supposed to do, taking their guys out of rhythm. But we’ve got to close it out. Got to understand no matter how those guys are playing throughout three-and-a-half quarters, they’re going to try to turn it up in the last five minutes of the game. And that’s when we’ve got to come together even more, learn the lesson. It sucks to lose, but sometimes you need this to really push you to be more motivated and understand how to close out games. This one is going to eat away at me all night for sure.”

It’s unfortunate the way the Bulls started impressively for a 16-6 lead, Defending Williamson effectively with Patrick Williams and challenging the Pelicans’ three-point shooting. New Orleans was two of 14 on threes in the first half, but they led 52-50 because the Bulls were four of 17 on threes. The two teams were a combined 10 of 46 on Threes in the half.

To paraphrase Cosmo Kramer, Look away, they were hideous.

Zach LaVine finished with 23 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists in the loss to New Orleans.

So it seemed like it might evolve into a DeRozan type of game with an emphasis on mid range scoring. It did, and surprisingly the Pelicans did it better, at least at the end.

Ingram had 16 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and Williamson had 11 of his 19. The Pelicans won with one made three in the fourth quarter and three attempts. Yes, the NBA analytics department is investigating.

“We were third in the league (last season) in closing out games,” noted Bulls Coach Billy Donovan. “I think these are opportunities for us to get better from and learn from, but I can’t sit there and say it’s one thing. One thing I thought hurt us was turnovers on the fast break (15 overall for 18 New Orleans points). One of the plays I thought was big, the ball got inbounded and we turned the ball over; those things can’t happen. We’ve got to be able to inbound the ball. Some of the end of game stuff has been a variety of things that have come to bite us a little bit.”

What seemed to take a chunk out of the Bulls—OK, maybe more of a nibble given it was a one shot here or there close—was the Bulls’ propensity to size down at crucial times.

It helped earlier in the game when Donovan turned to Goran Dragić, Alex Caruso and Javonte Green when the Pelicans bench dominated early with a 25-7 scoring edge in the first half. Dragić playing a stellar point guard helped rally the Bulls after New Orleans took a 69-58 third quarter lead.

“We didn’t start the third quarter well, but when Javonte, Alex and Goran got in there, we kind of got back in control and got back in the game,” said Donovan.

With DeRozan closing the third quarter efficiently, the Bulls went ahead 82-79 going into the fourth quarter.

But the quandary and conundrum that Donovan has with the lineup Riddle wrapped in a Mystery inside an Enigma is his desire to play faster, which often results in a smaller lineup. But that runs counter to the style DeRozan and LaVine often default to with their play.

It’s often been a winning formula, especially the way DeRozan shoots the ball and lands so often at the free throw line, seventh in the league at almost nine attempts per game. But down the stretch Wednesday with the 6-8 Ingram, high jumping 6-6 Williamson and 6-7 Herb Jones, the Bulls fell into some mismatches going with DeRozan LaVine, Dragić and Caruso with Vučević. Although Dragić was Vital with 14 points and a team high six assists in a season high 26 minutes.

“Close game, they made shots and we didn’t execute on the Offensive end,” said Vučević. “They did make a few tough shots where I felt we did a pretty good job defensively, especially the one with the bounce (on the rim up and in for what was the Ingram Winner at 111-109). Offensively, we have to find ways to get guys open a little better, get our spacing better. We put DeMar in a tough spot.

Nikola Vučević finished with 18 points, going 6-for-9 from the field against New Orleans.

“We have to know people now know the ball is going to go to DeMar, and we have to do a better job in helping him a little bit, make his life easier,” said Vučević. “That’s part of growing as a team and figuring it out. They are very good scorers and made some big shots over us.”

The Bulls did get Andre Drummond back from missing six games with a shoulder injury. He started slowly, but was a team best plus-13 with five rebounds in 12 minutes. Coby White remained out injured.

Starting out, Williams did well against Williamson, who had four points in the first half. But Williams never got much going offensively and had seven points, although with four blocks. Pelicans seven footer Jonas Valančiūnas was problematic for the Bulls with 21 points and 13 rebounds as the Pelicans Big Three of Ingram, Williamson and CJ McCollum were neutralized through three quarters with a total of 19 points and six of 21 shooting. The Bulls were deft in rotating and closing the lane, and the Pelicans shot like they just swallowed a pot of spicy jambalaya.

Although DeRozan, of all guys, seemed hotter, at least under the collar. No collars on jerseys? It seemed like he did say some spicy things.

DeRozan got his fourth technical foul of the season during a seminar with an official apparently on the art of his job. It’s actually tied for the league lead, which is unusual for the usually unflappable DeRozan who the other day had 22 free throws in a game. There was one he and the Bulls debated at the end, and Donovan said DeRozan could be getting more foul calls.

“My feeling is, just being there close to the situation, there’s fouls that need to be called that aren’t being called,” Donovan said. “I’ve had some guys that are high-volume guys that get fouled, like Russell Westbrook. I do think he’s getting hit in certain situations. After a while that kind of builds up (leading to a technical call). I think he regathered himself, but I think there are times when he’s going in there and you can see clearly there’s contact, and I think he could get calls. The officials are not going to be perfect. He’s not going to get every single call, but I think a lot of times those guys should probably even be going to the line more.”

The Pelicans did shoot 36 free throws to 18 for the Bulls, but with LaVine pulling up more for jump shots—he did have his first driving one-hand dunk of the season—and half of Vučević’s shots being threes, the Bulls did present fewer free throw opportunities. And didn’t go to the boards as feverishly, out rebounded 50-35 and 13-6 on the Offensive boards.

Although it did seem for a bit there late in the fourth quarter like the Bulls had them.

Vučević made a three with 4:04 left to tie the game after a nice swing of the ball. And then with the Bulls trailing 102-100 with 2:46 left, Dragić passed to Vučević in the left corner baseline. It’s a place where Vučević rarely has shot from in his career, but has concentrated on this season. Apparently anticipating the possibilities, a “Vooooch” murmur actually rolled through the United Center like the old wave.

“I heard that,” Vučević acknowledged. “I actually like that. It started in Orlando when I was there, so I’m glad they are continuing it here. The corner three is the easiest shot because it is closer than the rest. I haven’t really shot them in my career, so I’ve had to work on them.”

It Landed Softly and accurately for a 103-102 Bulls lead, after which CJ McCollum blocked a DeRozan drive and then stole a DeRozan pass after the Bulls recovered the block. Williamson took off and missed, but McCollum beat the Bulls downcourt for the putback. DeRozan drove and scored, Ingram answered with a 19 footer on a switch against Caruso, DeRozan drove and was fouled by LaVine, his primary defender, making both. Ingram then made a three for a 109-107 Pelicans lead with 1:06 left. DeRozan followed with that driving slam dunk, and then Ingram got Lucky with the high bounce, and the Bulls luck and DeRozan’s super powers just ran out.

“They were able to get stops and we didn’t and that’s usually what it comes down to at the end,” said Vučević. “It was a tough play to defend with CJ, Zion and Ingram. We just came up short tonight.”