Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine NBA 2K23 player ratings Revealed

The global release of NBA 2K23 is this Friday. You know what that means.

It’s ratings season.

Amid a string of Releases by the video game company Tuesday morning lies two that should interest Chicago Bulls fans: DeMar DeRozan will begin the year an 89 overall, while Zach LaVine will start the year an 88.

Een eerste blik op @DeMar_DeRozan en zijn rating in 2K23 👀 Te hoog, te Laag of preciese goed? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/HQTvLCg32i — 2K Benelux (@2KNederland) September 6, 2022

We got the First Look at @ZachLaVine 👀 Agree with his rating? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/ZgG2vA9O7k — NBA 2K UK (@nba2k_uki) September 6, 2022

At first glance, that may seem a touch too low for the Bulls’ All-Star duo. But those ratings mark a step up for both relative to last year.

DeRozan, who placed himself in the MVP conversation for much of last season by efficiently averaging a career-high 27.9 points, began 2K22 rated 85. LaVine, who earned his second consecutive All-Star selection in 2021-22, was an 87 to start 2K22, and an 85 the year prior.

According to HoopsHype’s database, DeRozan’s 89 matches a career-high with his ratings to start 2K18 and 2K19 — his final season with the Toronto Raptors and first with the San Antonio Spurs, respectively. LaVine’s 88, meanwhile, sets a new career-high.

DeRozan and LaVine’s 2K23 ratings put them in the same ballpark as players like Zion Williamson (87), Rudy Gobert (88) and Devin Booker (91).

And in an annual occurrence, LaVine found himself among the game’s highest-rated dunkers, with a 95 dunk rating that finished only behind Ja Morant (97) and Williamson (97), and tied with Anthony Edwards and Aaron Gordon.

NBA training camps open towards the end of September. In the meantime, the popular video game gives fans of the league something to chew on.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.