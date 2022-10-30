Bulls’ comeback falls short, losing to Philly 114-109

No way they’re beating us 13 in a row! You, at least, hope that wasn’t the message Saturday night from the Bulls after losing 114-109 to the Philadelphia 76ers, the 12th straight Bulls loss to the 76ers while Joel Embiid remained undefeated in his seven seasons against the Bulls.

If that isn’t bad enough, those are the guys from the place where they consider chipped beef and Cheez-Whiz a delicacy.

And then yet again the Bulls looked sick to start, this time trailing by 19 points into the second quarter before getting defensive and again, like Friday night in San Antonio, in position to Steal a win leading with about four minutes left. But the Bulls never got another field goal, and the 76ers got just one, but a big one, a left wing three from Embiid for a 112-109 76ers lead with 18.1 seconds left.

Joel Embiid hit the go-ahead three-pointer with 18.1 seconds remaining to give the Sixers the lead.

The Bulls then had one remarkable chance to tie the game after DeMar DeRozan crashed into a stout Embiid, failing to get the foul call. The 76ers rebounded, but PJ Tucker lofted a Lazy outlet pass that Alex Caruso cleverly intercepted. Caruso with plenty of room lined up a three that missed, and the 76ers closed out the game with free throws.

“We got what we wanted,” said Bulls Coach Billy Donovan. “DeMar was able to turn the corner and get downhill. Embiid went vertical. DeMar got it up on the glass. Alex made a heck of a play to potentially tie it, so there were some things we did well coming down the stretch. To me the disappointment part of the game—and I told those guys there—was the fact that you are trying to climb out of 19 points (behind) and this is a good team. It was encouraging to see the way we competed and played for two and a half quarters. But against them you cannot do that; we’ve got to have more consistency.”

And some wins and more than a soupcon of late game competitiveness as the Bulls slipped to 3-4. They now travel to Brooklyn Tuesday for yet another consequential recalibration with a back to back set of games with Charlotte in the United Center Wednesday.

There was some post game second guessing, which is what happens when the result goes awry. Zach LaVine accepted it with integrity, agreeing he should have moved the ball on to Nikola Vučević for a three-point attempt with 1:41 left and the game tied at 109. It perhaps was an opportunity for a frank statement with the home crowd celebrating Embiid bricking two free throws that delivered everyone a free hot dog.

But LaVine’s gentle parabola lacked the mustard and his 20 footer missed while Vučević watched. The point was Vučević had been scalding with 23 points, 19 rebounds and five of seven threes, most of which saved the Bulls from a blowout loss in a game-changing third quarter.

Donovan didn’t see an issue.

“Two is DeMar, nobody is Zach,” noted Donovan. “I don’t know if Zach had his feet under him. Zach got off a clean look. He’s an elite shooter and was pretty open.”

And Vučević had taken just two shots in the quarter, missing his last three, and LaVine, after all, had an open shot with the 76ers trapping DeRozan.

“After looking, I should’ve thrown it to Vooch,” LaVine said as he returned from another one game knee care. “He was wide open. It was a bad read on my part. I’m more confident than anyone to be able to make that shot. Just if you’re going to take it, make it. If not, I’ve got to find Vooch. I wish I was able to redo it. That’s a learning process of us being in that situation. I made that mistake.”

Nah, don’t blame yourself Zach. LaVine from 20 feet uncontested with 37 seconds for the lead is worth the shot, to me, and he should try that again. I get it, Vučević was hot, but that was a quarter ago, and he had been shooting below 30 percent on Threes coming into the game. It’s Gallant to fall on the hand Grenade for your teammates, but this was shrapnel hitting everyone.

Not enough Perimeter shooting, discordant starts to games, defensive fissures, and the regular challenge of whether speed can neutralize size. Maybe it can, but the Bulls need it for more than a few quarters per game.

So trailing 13-5 after four minutes; time out. Then 37-22 Philadelphia after one quarter and 49-30 a few minutes into the second quarter. Seen this one before in this 3-4 small sample Bulls start. The 76ers playing their third in four nights all on the road and coming from Toronto hit the Bulls with six of 10 Threes in the first quarter and 64 percent overall shooting, the Bulls first quarters ranking at the bottom of the league defensively. The Bulls missed six of their seven first quarter threes, and that’s the modern NBA. As they say, a make (a three) or miss (a three) league. Yuuuch!

Donovan said even though it’s just 10 days into the season, perhaps he does need to look at that starting lineup.

“Starting some of these games, we’ve got to figure that out because it probably took until Midway through the second quarter to start to play a style and identity of how we are trying to play,” said Donovan. “It was on both ends. Definitely slow on defense. I think I have to look at that (lineup to start). I don’t think there’s any question. It’s a small sample size with six or seven games, but we do have Veterans in that lineup. I don’t want to throw them there (under the bus), but all of us, myself as coach, we’ve got to figure something out to get off to a better start.

“I can’t sit there and say it’s one player, it’s that group. It’s a group of five players,” said Donovan. “It’s something we’ve probably got to take a look at and evaluate.”

But it’s difficult to see just what Donovan could do because it seems unlikely he’d bench DeRozan, LaVine or Vučević, who each had at least 20 points with DeRozan leading with 24. The Patrick Williams conundrum has been a flash point since Javonte Green started a preseason game. But Williams has been competent lately. And not playing big minutes. Ayo Dosunmu will start at point guard once he returns after missing Saturday’s game because of the hit to his head from the San Antonio game. Andre Drummond also didn’t play Saturday because of a shoulder problem from a fall, also Friday. Neither injury is said to be serious or long term.

Zach LaVine shoots over James Harden during Chicago’s Saturday night game over Philadelphia.

More serious is the Dismal starts, especially at home with opponents shooting Threes like they were throwing them off rowboats just trying to hit the water. Leaving the Bulls downstream without a paddle.

It’s too cliche to discuss the old digging out of a hole thing, and perhaps a Quicker change to more of the ubiquitous second unit guys is warranted. LaVine talked about them regularly saving the starters’ behinds. You know, after being behind.

But without Drummond they had their own issues as Donovan tried to steal time with Derrick Jones at center. The 76ers took advantage of that to build that early second quarter lead.

And if that group is not creating havoc constantly with steals, deflections and drawn fouls like Caruso has been doing fighting over screens, they don’t score enough.

Rookie Dalen Terry got a few minutes early when Donovan sought some energy in the slow start. But Tony Bradley and Marko Simonović remained glued to the bench.

None but the Big Offensive Three for the Bulls scored in double figures against the 76ers.

“From 19 down is a big mountain to climb,” said Donovan. “I give our guys credit for climbing it, but when you do that sometimes it’s tough to overcome.”

That’s right, climb every mountain, ford every stream, follow every rainbow, ’til you find your dream.

That sound would be music to our ears.

It once again was a noble effort following that ignominious beginning. The Bulls trailing 13-5 at that first emergency call did feature a video tribute for DeRozan’s 20,000th point from Friday night. Trailing as they were, DeRozan predictably didn’t have the heart for much celebrating. He’s now 48th all-time in scoring up from 50th Friday, although I don’t think we have to count it down after this.

The 76ers now also are 3-4, and look like that sort of team. Maybe I was wrong picking them to win the East. Yes, they won Saturday, even if just Barely and on an Embiid three right after he missed two free throws. Donovan said the Bulls followed the appropriate plan on that sequence in showing on the screen against James Harden to avoid the drive. It did look like Vučević stayed too long with Harden, but you’ve got to accept an Embiid three after bricking two 15 footers.

“There wasn’t any miscommunication,” stressed Donovan. “I think we did everything we wanted to do. The hard part is if you leave the coverage too early, you’ve got Harden coming straight downhill. Vooch did a good job. We tried to get back to him and he knocked down the three. So give him credit. There was no blown assignment.”

It was 54-39 Philadelphia cruising with four minutes left in the first half when Embiid drew a third foul. And there came the Bulls, an 18-5 run with some determined Bulls defense that caused shot clock violations, rushed shots, turnovers. Yeah, like that!

Suddenly it was 56-53 for Philly with a Vučević three, although 64-56 for the 76ers at halftime. Game on.

After a rough outing in San Antonio, Vučević was the savior to start the second half. Every time the 76ers pounded inside with Embiid, Vučević stepped out for a three, on top, corners, four straight for the Bulls into an 81-76 lead with 4:15 left in the third quarter. The Bulls also shut off the Harden-to-Embiid screen/roll after the first half and were effective Walling off the paint from Embiid.

Nikola Vučević hit five Threes against Philly, finishing with 23 points and 19 rebounds.

Of course, yes, they made that three.

But the 76ers seemed shaken as the Bulls stirred. The 76ers tend to play a dense game with Harden overdribbling. And this time without all the rip through fouls he used to get, he seems more of a modest talent. The Bulls bottle up Embiid enough with traps, shows and help. They had 25 points, but five turnovers and just 15 shots. Tyrese Maxey coming off 40-something in Toronto had 14 points as Harden wouldn’t let him have the ball much. After getting so far behind, it was 51-27 Bulls during those two quarters. The 76ers had a bit of a run to close the third before yet another Javonte Green put back slam to close the quarter 90-87 Philadelphia.

Both teams on the second of back to backs seemed logical in the fourth after trading those runs. Both committed five turnovers in the quarter, Embiid’s three was the only field goal in the last four minutes, the Bulls missed six of seven Threes while Harden and Maxey missed six of seven shots combined. The 76ers had a few more 24-second violations, LaVine drawing one when Harden couldn’t get away from him. Caruso drew another Offensive foul in that screen point-of-emphasis thing the league is championing this season. The Bulls led 107-105 with 4:14 left on a Vučević 20 footer.

Harden got a pair of free throws, and although the Bulls tied the game on Vučević’s free throws, they never did get a lead again. Those two free throws were their only points in the last 4:14. But, you know, it’s early.