Bulls-Celtics NBA odds, spread, over/under and prop bets

The fourth and final Matchup between the Bulls and Celtics of the season tips off Monday night at TD Garden.

Chicago leads the series, 2–1, and the home team has won each game between these teams. Accordingly, Boston is favored at TD Garden, where it owns a 15–5 record. The Bulls head to Massachusetts winners of three in a row, including victories last week against the Nets and 76ers, two of the top teams in the conference. The Celtics return home after closing out their road trip over the weekend on a two-game winning streak, one of which came versus the Mavericks.

