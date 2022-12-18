Bulls at Timberwolves: Free Live Stream NBA Online, Channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Chicago Bulls are trying to break a three-game losing streak and a four-game road losing streak when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night. While two of Chicago’s last three losses were very close finishes, both ending in overtime, the Bulls are coming off a tough blowout against the New York Knicks in the second game of a back-to-back. Meanwhile, Minnesota has reason to celebrate as it ended a three-game losing streak by winning its last game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Either way, the Timberwolves will be happy to be home tonight after a five-game road trip.

