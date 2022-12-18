Bulls at Timberwolves: Free Live Stream NBA Online, Channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Chicago Bulls are trying to break a three-game losing streak and a four-game road losing streak when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night. While two of Chicago’s last three losses were very close finishes, both ending in overtime, the Bulls are coming off a tough blowout against the New York Knicks in the second game of a back-to-back. Meanwhile, Minnesota has reason to celebrate as it ended a three-game losing streak by winning its last game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Either way, the Timberwolves will be happy to be home tonight after a five-game road trip.

How to Watch Chicago Bulls at Minnesota Timberwolves Today:

Game Date: December 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Chicago Bulls at Minnesota Timberwolves game on fuboTV:

Chicago lost to New York in the first game on Wednesday, 128-120, in overtime. The Bulls weren’t as lucky in game two as they were never really close, getting beat 114-91. RJ Barrett led the way with 27 points and the Knicks executed from behind the arc. The most glaring problem for the Bulls was their two-to-one turnover ratio that they just could never recover from. If it cleans that up, Chicago will have a good chance at ending some streaks tonight.

Minnesota has the momentum coming off a 112-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Naz Reid scored a season-high 28 points against the Thunder, which came on his first start of the season.

