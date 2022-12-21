Bulls And Heat Starting Lineups

The Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat are facing off in Florida on Tuesday evening.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports, which have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: Bulls will start Caruso, LaVine, DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic on Tuesday.”

Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: Heat will start Herro, Oladipo, Strus, Highsmith, Adebayo on Tuesday.”

The Bulls come into the night in the middle of a four-game losing streak and are just 3-7 in their last ten games.

They have one of the most talented rosters in the Eastern Conference but are 11-18 in their first 29 games, which has them as the 11th seed.

In their last game, the Bulls lost 150-126 to the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center on Sunday night in Minneapolis.

On the road, they have gone 4-11 in 15 games played away from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

As for the Heat, they got off to a poor start to the season but are now playing much better.

They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak and 6-4 in their last ten games overall.

Currently, the Heat are 16-15 in 31 games, which has them tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

They have been good at home, going 9-6 in 15 games hosted in Miami, Florida.

Last season, the Bulls lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, while the Heat lost in the Eastern Conference Finals.