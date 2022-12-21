Bulls And Heat Starting Lineups

The Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat are facing off in Florida on Tuesday evening.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports, which have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: Bulls will start Caruso, LaVine, DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic on Tuesday.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button