Bulls And Celtics Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

It’s Monday night, the Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics are facing off in Massachusetts.

For the game, both teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Bulls have ruled out Marko Simonovic, Carlik Jones, Javonte Green, Tony Bradley and Lonzo Ball.

Meanwhile, Alex Caruso has been upgraded to available.

As for the Celtics, they will be without Marcus Smart, Mfiondu Kabengele, Danilo Gallinari and JD Davison.

NBA’s official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: Bulls will start Dosunmu, LaVine, DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic on Monday.”

Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: Celtics will start White, Brown, Tatum, Horford, Robert Williams on Monday.”

The Bulls come into the night with a 19-21 record in 40 games, which has them tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and have gone 7-3 in their last ten games.

The Celtics come into the Matchup as the first seed in the Eastern Conference (and the best team in the NBA) with a 28-12 record in 40 games.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

On the road, the Bulls have an 8-12 record in 20 games away from the United Center, while the Celtics are an impressive 15-5 in the 20 games they have hosted in Boston, Massachusetts.

The two teams last faced off in November, and the Bulls won 121-107 (in Chicago).