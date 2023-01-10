Bulls And Celtics Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

It’s Monday night, the Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics are facing off in Massachusetts.

For the game, both teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Bulls have ruled out Marko Simonovic, Carlik Jones, Javonte Green, Tony Bradley and Lonzo Ball.

Meanwhile, Alex Caruso has been upgraded to available.

As for the Celtics, they will be without Marcus Smart, Mfiondu Kabengele, Danilo Gallinari and JD Davison.

