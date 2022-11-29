Bulldogs’ Wandrie, Clancy lead way on All-Ski Valley volleyball team

It was another history-making volleyball campaign for the Inland Lakes Bulldogs.

When it comes to the Ski Valley Conference, the Bulldogs accomplished something they haven’t been able to do since 2000.

Win the whole thing.

As a result of a magical run to that title, the Bulldogs saw several players recently recognized as part of the All-Ski Valley team.

Once again leading the way for the Bulldogs was the tremendous senior duo Natalie Wandrie and Ryann Clancy, who were highly instrumental in the team recording a perfect 8-0 record in conference play. The two were named to the All-Ski Valley first team. Wandrie was one of the best and most dangerous attacking hitters in the entire conference, while defensively, Clancy was a Powerhouse as the Bulldogs’ starting libero.

While Wandrie and Clancy were named to the Ski Valley first team, fellow senior Hannah Robinson – one of the most versatile players in the entire conference – earned a well-deserved spot on the second team.

Together, the three not only helped fuel the Bulldogs to a Ski Valley crown, but also district and regional titles before losing to Crystal Falls Forest Park in a recent state quarterfinal match in Marquette.

Onaway’s Watson makes first team, Pellston’s Bricker is second team

Onaway sophomore Grace Watson, who also had a strong season, secured a spot on the All-Ski Valley first team. Competing in her first true season at the varsity level, Watson shone on the court and ended up being one of the best all-around players in the conference. Watson, who started at setter for the Cardinals, was the team’s top passer and also provided attacking and solid defense throughout the fall.

On the Pellston side, senior Megan Bricker, another player with plenty of versatility, made the All-Ski Valley second team after an impressive final campaign with the program. While the Hornets struggled as a team, Bricker was consistent on most nights as the team’s best overall player.

Bulldogs, Hornets, Cards earn spots as Honorable Mentions

Inland Lakes, Pellston and Onaway also saw players recognized as All-Ski Valley Honorable mentions.

For Inland Lakes, senior KC Cain and sophomore Brooklyn LaBrecque earned Honorable mention nods, along with Onaway’s Sadie Decker and Mackenzie Robbins and Pellston’s Lillie Bourrie and Breanna Willis.

Here’s a look at the entire All-Ski Valley volleyball team.

All-Ski Valley First Team

Ava Schultz, Gaylord St. Mary, Senior

Grace Baragrey, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Senior

Grace Watson, Onaway, Sophomore

Jacey Somers, Bellaire, Senior

Jayden Marlatt, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Senior

Natalie Wandrie, Inland Lakes, Senior

Ryann Clancy, Inland Lakes, Senior

All-Ski Valley Second Team

Megan Bricker, Pellston, Senior

Jocelyn Tobias, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Senior

Serena Hogle, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Senior

Jersey Patton, Forest Area

Ellen Roggenbeck, Central Lake, Senior

Hannah Robinson, Inland Lakes, Senior

Sydney Grusczynski, Gaylord St. Mary, Senior

Ski Valley Honorable Mentions

Mackenzie Robbins (Onaway)

Lillie Bourrie (Pellston)

Taylor Muth

Deseyanea Perkins

KC Cain (Inland Lakes)

Sadie Decker (Onaway)

Breanna Willis (Pellston)

Francesca Meeder (Mancelona)

Amelia Spiers (Mancelona)

Emma Moser (as Mancelo)

Val Nelson

Macey Bebble (Gaylord St. Mary)

Aubrey Benson (Onaway)

Alison Cartwright (Bellaire)

Alyanna Elandt

Katelynn Wolgamott (Central Lake)

Alivia Eggleston (Central Lake)

Brooklyn LaBrecque (Inland Lakes)

Caroline Gilling (Gaylord St. Mary)

Lexi Hogle (Johannesburg-Lewiston)