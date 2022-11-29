Bulldogs’ Wandrie, Clancy lead way on All-Ski Valley volleyball team

It was another history-making volleyball campaign for the Inland Lakes Bulldogs.

When it comes to the Ski Valley Conference, the Bulldogs accomplished something they haven’t been able to do since 2000.

Win the whole thing.

As a result of a magical run to that title, the Bulldogs saw several players recently recognized as part of the All-Ski Valley team.

Once again leading the way for the Bulldogs was the tremendous senior duo Natalie Wandrie and Ryann Clancy, who were highly instrumental in the team recording a perfect 8-0 record in conference play. The two were named to the All-Ski Valley first team. Wandrie was one of the best and most dangerous attacking hitters in the entire conference, while defensively, Clancy was a Powerhouse as the Bulldogs’ starting libero.

