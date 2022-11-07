Bulldogs sweep Eagles for Division 4 district volleyball crown

ENGADINE – The Rudyard Bulldogs didn’t leave much in the way of suspense on Saturday morning as they swept the Engadine Eagles out of their own gym to earn a district title on the volleyball court.

The Bulldogs didn’t allow more than 14 points in any of the three games and ended up winning 25-12, 25-9, and 25-14.

“We have eight Seniors and we’re a pretty Veteran squad,” said Rudyard Coach Jodie Postma. It’s districts though so we don’t overlook anybody.”

The hard work of the Bulldogs has shown up so far in the tournament. In their opening round, Rudyard knocked off Brimley in straight sets, and never really let the Eagles get any kind of momentum in the title match.

“Our game plan is to play at the tempo that we want to play at,” Postma said. We don’t really focus on what the other team does. We just focus on running our offense.”

The aforementioned offense was rolling early as Eve Cheney had three kills early in the opening game to put Rudyard up 6-1. From that point, the ‘Dogs just kept up the offensive pressure and only allowed consecutive points to Engadine once in the set.

“Eve always comes to play,” Postma said of her senior hitter. And Summer (Smith) did a great job of setting her and all of our hitters up.”

Further aiding the Rudyard cause was the fact that the Eagles made numerous unforced errors. On the few occasions that they got a break, they were never able to take advantage of it to create a run and a little momentum.

Game two moved quickly as the Bulldogs jumped out to a 17-5 lead seemingly before people were back in the gym with their popcorn, and again, never allowed the Eagles any chance to turn the tide.

“We have a lot of hitters,” Postma said. “And we’re a very deep team, so we don’t really have any lineup combinations that don’t have at least two solid hitters at the net.”

Almost as if to prove her point, Game three started off not with Cheney scoring kills, but instead Laine Grenfell spiked a couple points home to help build a 6-1 lead for the Bulldogs. From there, Klaire Kwiatkowski, Megan Bradley, Kiersten Martin, and freshman Lily Kwiatkowski all notched kills in the final game. Grenfell and Lucy LaLone added aces in the service game to help close out the match.

Cheney racked up 20 kills to lead the Bulldogs and added 12 digs, while Klaire Kwiatkowski had 14 kills, 23 digs, and five aces. Meagan Postma had seven kills, 24 digs, four aces, and four blocks. Grenfell added nine kills and 12 digs, while Smith led the team in assists with 32.

“We’re just playing really well as a team right now,” Postma said after the match. “We’re going to keep it going as long as we can.”

“I’m just trying to ruin hunting season for everyone,” she added with a laugh.

The Bulldogs will face Superior Central in the opening round of regionals with the game being held at Munising High School on Tuesday night.