Bulldogs sweep Eagles for Division 4 district volleyball crown

ENGADINE – The Rudyard Bulldogs didn’t leave much in the way of suspense on Saturday morning as they swept the Engadine Eagles out of their own gym to earn a district title on the volleyball court.

The Bulldogs didn’t allow more than 14 points in any of the three games and ended up winning 25-12, 25-9, and 25-14.

“We have eight Seniors and we’re a pretty Veteran squad,” said Rudyard Coach Jodie Postma. It’s districts though so we don’t overlook anybody.”

The hard work of the Bulldogs has shown up so far in the tournament. In their opening round, Rudyard knocked off Brimley in straight sets, and never really let the Eagles get any kind of momentum in the title match.

