Bulldogs suffer seventh straight loss

Jan. 18—OTTUMWA — Neil Hartz had a plan at the beginning of the season.

The plan of the fourth-year head coach was for the Ottumwa High School boys basketball team to put up a lot of points by getting up and down the floor.

Plans are about to change. The Bulldogs are about to get back to basics in hopes of snapping a long losing streak.

Kewone Jones finished one rebound short of a double-double, scoring a game-high 27 points while pulling in nine boards as Waterloo East pulled away in the second half to secure a 68-53 win over Ottumwa in the first meeting between the teams as Iowa Alliance conference opponents. East improved to 7-7 overall on the season with five wins in eight contests against fellow Alliance programs and three wins in their past four games while handing the Bulldogs a seventh straight loss.

“There are a lot of positives we can take out of this game, but ultimately the final results aren’t what we wanted,” Hartz said. “We played really well for about three quarters. We just have lapses where we forget what we’re doing or we get lost in where we’re supposed to be on defense. We can’t have that. Our margin of error is not very big for us to be successful.”

What was successful early on was a slower pace played by the Bulldogs that helped keep Waterloo East from scoring any points over the first four minutes of the game. It’s a style of play that Mike Holmes incorporated almost two decades ago that helped Ottumwa find success, including a fourth-place finish in the Class 4A boys state basketball tournament in 2004.

Hartz, an Assistant Coach at the time under Holmes, plans on making that style of play more permanent this season to help Ottumwa cut down on lost possessions. The Bulldogs finished Tuesday’s contest with 23 turnovers, many coming on possession in which Ottumwa tried to play at a faster pace.

“It Kills us. We can’t play fast. I wanted to at the beginning of the season, but we just can’t do it,” Hartz said. “We slowed it down in the first half and got good looks, but we started getting back to playing fast in the second half. That’s when we started turning it over. We counted up about 70 percent of our turnovers came in transition.

Story continues

“We’ve got to grind it out. We’ve got to give teams less possessions and value our possessions more. That’s where we’re at right now. We have too many turnovers in transition that hurts us.”

Nine steals from six different players helped East overcome their opening four-minute scoring drought, taking a 9-8 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Trojans scored 12 of the first 14 points in the second quarter, building an 11-point lead, before Trae Brown helped rally the Bulldogs scoring six points during a 13-6 run capped off by a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Allen Cook bringing Ottumwa back within 27-23 at the half.

“Trae played really good. I thought he got fouled quite a bit and nothing was really called,” Hartz said. “They were pounding on him pretty good and he wasn’t getting many calls.”

Despite dealing with the physicality of the Trojans, Brown posted a double-double scoring 16 points while pulling in 10 rebounds. After driving in for a lay-up off a half-court feed from Shakur Pope, Brown picked off a pass and found Pope for a basket that cut the Trojan lead to three Midway through the third quarter.

“I may not have gotten calls, but I tried to play through it,” Brown said. “I just tried to get our morale up. I tried to step it up and produce more in the post. I love touching the ball. It makes me more confident. The more I touch the ball, the less nervous I get.”

While Ottumwa twice got within three points of East in the third quarter, the Trojans were able to counter the Bulldogs scoring 22 points in the period to open a 49-40 lead. Jameel Montgomery would score four straight points late in the quarter off a pair of steals before ultimately clinching the win late in the fourth collecting his fifth Steal before driving in for a slam dunk to close out a 16-point night as East ultimately built a 19 -point lead late in the contest.

“We want to make teams defend us more instead of taking quick shots. That doesn’t play in our hands,” Hartz said. “We played really well in the first half kind of grinding things out. We had to take care of business in the second half, but once they built a lead we started to panic. There was still plenty of time, but we took some bad shots that turned into good looks for (East) at the other end.”

Jamaruyus Bradford-Gates added 12 points for Waterloo East in the win. Cook scored 14 points for the Bulldogs while Rahsha Pope scored 11.

Ottumwa (2-8, 1-6 Iowa Alliance) heads to Des Moines Hoover on Friday.

— Scott Jackson can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @CourierScott.