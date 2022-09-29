Bulldogs, Maroons, Sabers, Sages, Hawks all collect boys’ golf regional titles | Sports

DANVILLE — Mahomet-Seymour and Champaign Central have gone back and forth in the team standings at various boys’ golf tournaments this season.

As Maroons senior Wade Schacht sees it, what transpired Wednesday at Turtle Run Golf Club was “fitting.”

MS and Central posted identical 313 cumulative totals and shared the Class 2A Danville Regional team title.

No fifth-golfer tiebreaker was performed because, according to Bulldogs Coach Dave Sebestik, IHSA rules don’t deem one necessary. It marked Central’s first regional title since 2017 and M-S’s first since 2009.

“Either way, the main goal was to advance,” Sebestik said. “We try not to shoot up against our competition because you can’t control what the other team does. But we try to have team goals, and our goal was 315. … Surpassing it was nice.”

Schacht ruled the roost individually at this regional, firing a 1-under 71 that left him three strokes clear of MS sophomore Reis Claybrooke (74).

Per usual, Schacht was far more interested in how the Central collective performed instead of his own outcome.

“It means everything,” the two-time News-Gazette boys’ Golfer of the Year said of sharing the team title. “Freshman year, we came up one stroke shy of U-High. Last year, we were close, but no cigar. This year, it felt great.”

Maroons Coach Mike Osterbur said Schacht’s improved physical fitness is key to results like the one he crafted Wednesday.

“He’s added some distance off the tee. That’s the last piece of the puzzle they needed,” Osterbur said. “I don’t think there’s any golf course in the state of Illinois he couldn’t bring to its knees.”

Schacht was complemented by a 78 from junior Chris Timmons, which tied him for third place with Mahomet-Seymour junior Leif Olson.

“(Timmons) played very relaxed and very smart,” Osterbur said. “He didn’t let anything get to him when it looked like the train was going to jump the track.”

Rounding out Central’s scoring four were senior Charlie Cekander (80, tied for eighth place) and senior Connor Clifton (84).

“We have a really talented team this year. This is the best of the bunch I’ve been with,” Schacht said. “When it comes time to lock in, they get it done.”

Along with Claybrooke’s 74 and Olson’s 78, MS picked up a 79 from senior Blake Harvey and an 82 from junior Parker Clements. Would a tiebreaker have been applied, the Bulldogs’ No. 5 score of 84 from freshman Kelton Hennesy would’ve put them over the top.

“On one of our good days, we’re definitely capable of being in the top three in the sectional,” Sebestik said. “If we had the ability to shoot 307 (earlier this season), we need to shoot 307 as opposed to Backing into a 313.”

Joining these teams in Monday’s Class 2A Bartonville Limestone Sectional, conducted at Coyote Creek Golf Course, will be five local individuals: Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda senior Ethan Donaldson (82), senior Mason Uden (86) and junior Rennick Riddle (86 ) along with Urbana freshman Lucas Henderson (84) and senior Parker McClain (86).

Class 2A Charleston RegionalThree Purple Riders advance. Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond senior Braden Kauffman, freshman Canton Wesch and senior Aaron Seegmiller moved on individually from Wednesday’s event at Charleston Country Club. Their scores of 81, 82 and 84, respectively, qualified them for Monday’s Class 2A Waterloo Sectional at Acorns Golf Links.

Class 2A Maroa-Forsyth RegionalTwo Maroons Forge ahead. Clinton Juniors Brooks Cluver and Noah Dalton played well enough to advance from Wednesday’s contest at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth. Their totals of 74 and 82, respectively, earned them entry to Monday’s Class 2A Bartonville Limestone Sectional at Coyote Creek Golf Course. Cluver tied for third in this regional as well.

Class 1A Fisher Regional Sabers, Kern post victories. St. Thomas More went from finishing five strokes behind St. Joseph-Ogden at the Illini Prairie Conference tournament last week to defeating the Spartans by six strokes in Wednesday’s regional at Willow Pond Golf Course.

That also meant the Sabers garnered their first regional plaque since 2015, after shooting a 330 to top SJ-O’s 336.

“We all came together pretty well,” STM Coach Jordan Dunahee said. “It was neat to watch them get excited. To have this one was really special.”

STM junior Wilson Kirby’s 76 was good for individual runner-up status, behind Spartans’ senior Jacob Kern (73).

Adding to the Sabers’ team total were junior Cole Kemper (80), junior Jack McMahon (87) and freshman Wyatt Kirby (87). Kern put together his medalist effort from the No. 2 spot on the Spartans’ lineup. Teammate and SJ-O junior Ashten Cafarelli, the No. 1 on this day, tied for ninth with an 85.

“I’m super excited about it,” Kern said. “I always try to beat him, and he always tries to beat me. It’s a good, friendly rivalry.”

Judah Christian locked up the final team advancement slot with a 356 total that was powered by junior Caleb McCullough’s third-place 77. The Tribe’s Tucker Yasunaga, a senior, contributed an 84 that tied for seventh overall.

These three programs advance to Monday’s Class 1A Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Sectional at Turtle Run Golf Club. Joining them are the following area individuals, via their regional scores: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley junior Ryan Carley (80) and sophomore Carter Eichelberger (89), Oakwood senior Case Kopacz (83), Schlarman junior Deuce Provost (84), Tuscola junior Brayden Gough (85), BHRA sophomore Ayden Golden (86), senior Leighton Meeker (90) and freshman Cruz Dubois (90), Georgetown-Ridge Farm freshman Jase Latoz (87) and Hoopeston Area junior Wyatt Eisenmann (89).

Class 1A Monticello RegionalSages repeat as titlists. Monticello won a regional team title for the second consecutive year on Wednesday, claiming a plaque at the UI Orange Course in Savoy with a 336 total that outpaced runner-up St. Teresa by 39 strokes.

“We thought we had an opportunity to get it done, and our kids responded well,” Sages Coach Andrew Turner said. “This group of kids has that understanding of what they did last year (placing eighth at state) and wants to take it to the next level if they can.”

Monticello senior Will Ross was the regional’s medalist with a 76, giving him the win by four strokes. Also helping Monticello’s group score were sophomores Andrew Neef (83), Maddux Quick (83) and Evan Prahl (94).

Two Sullivan Golfers will join the Sages at Monday’s Class 1A Illini Central Sectional, held at Country Hills Golf Course in Greenview. Junior Brett Bushue and senior Will Haegen carded 87 and 92, respectively for Sullivan, to advance as individuals.

Class 1A Watseka RegionalHawks back on top. Prairie Central garnered its first regional team Trophy since 2020 on Wednesday by logging a 321 total at Shewami Country Club, cruising to the top spot by 27 strokes against second-place Bishop McNamara. Senior Carson Friedman’s medalist-earning 76 keyed the Hawks and was two strokes better than the closest foe. Making up the rest of Prairie Central’s scoring quartet were senior Connor Gibson (80), freshman Easton Friedman (82) and senior Teegan Quinn (83).

Three other local programs advanced individuals from this regional, which feeds into Monday’s Class 1A BHRA Sectional at Turtle Run Golf Club.

Watseka Juniors Hagen Hoy (87) and Austin Marcier (88) moved on, as did Iroquois West senior Kyler Meents (88), junior Tyler Read (89) and senior Kamden Kimmel (90) plus Cissna Park sophomore Colson Carley (89).