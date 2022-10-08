BULLDOGS’ LATE GOAL NOT ENOUGH TO PUSH PAST GOLDEN BEARS

Next Game: Minnesota State 10/9/2022 | 1:00 PM October 09 (Sun) / 1:00 PM Minnesota State History

The University of Minnesota Duluth soccer team fell 2-1 in a tough NSIC Matchup against the Concordia St. Paul Golden Bears. Despite a late goal from the Bulldogs, they were not able to break through Concordia.

The first half ended in a draw for the Bulldogs and Golden Bears. It was the Golden Bears who had the jump on the Bulldogs, controlling the pace and out shooting the Bulldogs six to five. Their shots were evenly matched in the first half with neither team able to string anything together offensively.

UMD Goalkeeper Jennifer Norris was a big part in Concordia’s no score first half. She made three of her total five saves in the first half, including stopping several key shots that almost allowed the Golden Bears the lead.

“First half they were on the jump, they were Sharper than we were. We struggled to get settled in and play our game, and they picked up on that. They put high pressure and physicality on us, which didn’t let us get anything consistently going,” said Head Coach Greg Cane . “We had a Foothold in the second half, we had a lapse in play which let them take a strong lead, but we never got down or depressed. We made some adjustments and were able to fight back, but unfortunately, we got back into the game too late and couldn’t make it happen.”

The Bulldogs got the jump in the second half. They created several opportunities to score and were able to direct the flow of the game. Concordia was able to take the lead early in the second half after slipping past UMD’s defenses. Senior defender Maddie Felton was able to stop a break away with a diving block in the box, preventing a second goal by the Golden Bears; however, the Bears would score their second goal ten minutes later off a penalty kick.

Late in the Second half, Hannah Caldwell would come up big for the Bulldogs, scoring the only goal of the night. This is Caldwell’s second goal of the year for the Bulldogs, the first coming earlier this season against Winona State.

The Bulldogs still didn’t give up, in the last play of the game Senior defender Rachel Boelke would drop a near perfect ball to freshman Myra Moorjani who would have the last shot of the night. The play was stopped by CSP goaltender Ashlyn Waldon, who finished the night with five saves.

The Bulldogs will be back at Malosky stadium on Sunday, Oct 8 where they will take on #19 Minnesota State. Kickoff is at 1:00 pm.