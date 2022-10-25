Bulldogs dominate All-IEL boys soccer honors





SANDPOINT — The Inland Empire League boys soccer all-league list is filled with the Sandpoint Bulldogs.

Sandpoint senior Evan Dickinson was the league’s MVP, freshman Logan McGrann was named Newcomer of the Year and Tanner French was named Coach of the Year. In addition, four other Bulldogs were named to the All-IEL team: sophomore Henry Barnes, senior Randy Lane, senior Emmett Morgan, and junior Eoin Eddy.

Also named to the list were senior Zachary Skinner, Moscow; sophomore Ty Kindelspire, Moscow; sophomore Nicholas Odberg, Moscow; senior Lucas Ting, Moscow; senior Tyler Woolley, Moscow; junior Hudson Drake, Lakeland; and senior Jacob Ukich, Lakeland.

French praised Dickinson, saying the senior was the anchor of the Bulldogs’ defense.

“Securing 14 shutouts this year, as well as captaining our team, he was undoubtedly the face of the program with poise on and off the field,” French said. “Defenders rarely get enough credit, however only allowing three goals in an entire season can be attributed to Evan’s abilities in the back.”

McGrann was dynamic for Sandpoint in the midfield, French said, Proving invaluable all year long.

“His understanding of the game and technical skills proved to be vital for us in many big games,” said French. “I’ve had many colleagues ask for his name, as Logan made a significant impact as a freshman.”

SHS senior Randy Lane stayed healthy this year, which benefited the Bulldogs in a number of ways, French said.

“His technical ability assisted his teammates throughout the year, and his shoes will be difficult to replace in the program,” he added.

Morgan was a standout player for the Bulldogs and earned his spot on the all-league list, French said of the senior.

“Hardworking, coachable, and resilient are the adjectives that can easily describe Emmett,” he added. “It was never a question whether Emmett would give 100% or not, something that is difficult for high school players to possess.”

Also earning a spot on the all-league list was Eddy, who helped lead the Bulldogs in scoring this season.

“Part of securing shutouts in big games, is that we have to rely on someone to score goals,” French said. “Eoin Eddy was that player for us. He seemed to be in the right place at the right time and it was an easy decision by coaches to land him on the first team.”

While only a sophomore, Barnes was a key player for the Bulldogs this season, French said.

“As only a sophomore, Henry provided the work-rate we needed the majority of the year,” he added. “He will be a dominant force in the midfield for the next two years.”

While the Bulldogs broke a number of records during the season — going undefeated in the league and notching 14 shutouts while allowing three goals, French said the Bulldogs also saw how quickly a solid season can crumble.

While disappointed with how the season ended, French said winning the 5A/4A Inland Empire League district title against larger schools “was the highlight for me.”