BULLDOGS COME AWAY VICTORIOUS AFTER LATE GOAL SENDS THEM PAST THE WILDCATS

History

The University of Minnesota Duluth soccer team earned a 1-0 shutout on the road against Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska. This would be the third shutout of the season for the Bulldogs and their first win since their 4-0 win over Minnesota Crookston. The Bulldogs battled hard against the Wildcats but would end up victorious in the eighty-fourth minute when the Bulldogs scored their Lone goal.

Anna Tobias would be the one to bring it home for the Bulldogs, scoring the only goal of today’s match late in the second half. Three minutes into the first half Senior Hannah Caldwell got the Bulldog offense moving with a shot off on Wayne State’s goalkeeper, resulting in a corner kick for the Bulldogs. Caldwell would end the game with two shots on goal, the same as Tobias who scored the day’s lone goal.

The wind played a huge role in the Bulldogs’ offense. The wind followed the Bulldogs towards the goal in the first half which made it difficult to control the ball, but even more difficult for the Wildcat’s defense. The Bulldogs were able to get eight shots off in the first half compared to the Wildcats five. UMD goalkeeper Jennifer Norris came up big in today’s match, where she finished with six saves on the day and her second shutout of the season.

In the second half, the Bulldogs, and the Wildcats both got a taste of what each team was struggling with in the first because of the wind. The first look at a scoring opportunity in the second half for UMD occurred when Senior Eliana Marciano hit a free kick which traveled to Senior Sarah Stange . Stange’s second touch on the ball was too big and cleared by Wayne State.

The Bulldogs would continue to advance on offense. With only six minutes left of the game, Freshman Myra Moorjani gets the assist for the goal by flicking the ball behind her with her head where Tobias taps the ball in from the six-yard box. Jackie Jares would get the second assist on the goal.

The Bulldogs are set to travel to Sioux Falls, SD to face the Augustana University Vikings for their second NSIC Matchup of the weekend. Kickoff is set for 1:00 pm on Sunday, October 16th.