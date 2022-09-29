Bulldogs clinch share of SWC title with win – Morning Journal

It’s been at least five years in the making. But Olmsted Falls made some history Sept. 28 against Amherst.

With the Bulldogs besting the Comets in a rainy and cold match by a 2-0 score, Olmsted Falls has clinched at least a share of the SWC title heading into its senior night against Firelands on Oct. 3. It’s the first conference title since 2017.

“This is back-to-back nights where we’ve played and the weather has been like this,” Olmsted Falls Coach Travis Bosanac said. “We were on the opposite end of 2-0 (against Westlake) and then today we’re on the right end of it. I’m happy that it came today and happy that we rose to the challenge.

“Amherst is a physical team that plays with a lot of energy, we found a way to get a couple of goals in and protected our goalie Cal (Kaufman) pretty well and he did a good job of making a few saves when we needed him to.”

Scoring for Olmsted Falls (9-4, 5-0) were Cole “Nikolas” Sigan (66th minute) and Jack Birch (eighth minute), with an assist coming from Sigan.

“Those guys are explosive and hard to contain, so they had us on our heels a little bit,” Amherst Coach Brett Thompson said. “We had a couple of injuries to some defenders, which doesn’t help our cause. But, I thought we did a good job of shutting them down. That got the early goal that was a great play by them with a little fluky spin and bounce. If that doesn’t go in, it may have been a little bit of a different game but we just kind of chased the game the whole time.”

Birch’s goal in the early going came in one of a few periods of time when rain poured down onto the recently installed turf, securing Bosanac’s first conference title, or at least a share, since he arrived four years prior.

“It feels great to have the momentum in our hands,” Birch said. “We’re just trying to finish out the season and clinch the SWC (outright). It’s good to have a share but I think we all want more.”

One of the unsung heroes of the contest was senior defender Caden Vasquez. As the ball squirmed around the turf at Olmsted Falls, Vasquez was able to help put up a defensive front to keep balls away from Kaufman in goal and secure the share of the conference title.

“Being my senior year, I just wanted to go out and leave it all out on the field,” Vasquez said. “Twenty years from now, I didn’t want to regret anything. The fact that we’ve gotten to this point and have the chance to have a 7-0 (conference record) and be the first team in school history to do so, it’s an amazing feeling. All of the hard work all of us have put in for the entire season and in the offseason is paying off now is a special feeling.”

With Bosanac being around as long as his current senior graduating class and seeing the hard work put in, it’s a gratifying feeling and everyone is ready for more.

“Everyone’s bought in,” they said. “It’s what we want. Now that Everybody’s bought in, we’re pretty happy to see what happens.”

Amherst fell to 5-5 (2-2-1 SWC).