Bulldogs claim 7-0 win over Hawks





RATHDRUM — Sandpoint’s boys’ soccer team came out strong Wednesday and cruised to an easy 7-0 win at Lakeland.

“We came out with two early goals, but then fell into a coma with our own possession,” Sandpoint Coach Tanner French said. “Lakeland played their game, which was kickball, and it disrupted much of the first half.”

The first of the Bulldogs’ goals was delivered by Luke Leavitt at the two-minute mark with an assist by Henry Barnes. The second was delivered by Randy Lane due to a penalty kick at the 12-minute mark.

In the second half, the Bulldogs took command on a curling free kick from 25 yards out by Evan Dickinson in the 41st minute, one that was worth seeing twice, French said.

Also scoring for the Bulldogs were Henry Barnes and Shawn Russel, who tallied twice. Leavitt also had two goals for Sandpoint, which next takes on Lake City today at 4 pm at Lake City High School.

“We were able to find gaps in their defense with more-precise passing that led to deflection goals or keeper errors,” French said. “All in all, we escaped with no injuries and look forward to our second meeting with Lake City.”

The Bulldogs had 18 shots on goal and keeper Kai Longanecker had a quiet day with one save.

Goals

First half — 1, SHS, Luke Leavitt (Henry Barnes), 2:00. 2, SHS, Randy Lane (PK), 12 p.m. Second half — 3, SHS, Evan Dickinson (unassisted), 41:00. 4, SHS, Henry Barnes (unassisted), 53:00. 5, SHS, Luke Leavitt (unassisted), 54:00. 6, SHS, Shawn Russell (unassisted), 58:00. 7, Shawn Russell (unassisted), 75:00.

Shots on goal — SHS, 18, Lakeland 1.

Saves — SHS, Kai Longanecker 1. Lakeland, Jacob Ludwig, 7.