Bulldog volleyball comes up short in a loss to Stillwater





The Whitefish volleyball squad won the third set to extend the match against Stillwater Thursday but ended up dropping the fourth set.

Whitefish lost to Stillwater 26-24, 25-22, 17-25, 25-17.

“Whitefish came up short tonight against Stillwater; game three was a solid showing,” Whitefish Coach Addy Connelly said. “These Younger players keep getting Stronger and Stronger putting together bigger streaks of points.”

The team, comprised of mostly sophomores and juniors with one senior, is getting more comfortable together each time they take the court.

Sophomore Myli Ridgeway led the team defensively against Stillwater with 23 digs while also recording five kills and three aces. Another sophomore Isabella Hartwig led the team at the net with a team-high seven kills and four blocks. Sophomore Kaydence Blackwell and junior Ainsley Scott recorded 13 and nine assists respectively.

“Myli Ridgeway played a great defensive game while Isabella Hartwig ran a quick offense for us,” Connelly said. “Overall we are very excited to see the growth of these girls despite a loss.”

Stillwater did not share any stats.

Whitefish next hosts Columbia Falls on Thursday, beginning at 7:15 pm Then the girls travel to Browning on Saturday.