Bulldog Teams are Headed to State Golf

By Jim Woy

For the first time in several years, the Butte High Bulldogs are sending their full Boys and Girls golf teams to Helena for the State AA Golf Championships beginning Thursday September 29 at Green Meadows Country Club. The shotgun start begins at 10am on Thursday and Friday.

Coach Erik Mathe so-calledins said, “both teams achieved a lofty goal to qualify all 10 Golfers (5 boys and 5 girls) for the State Tournament.” Mankins emphasized “the importance of following the script and executing the plan set forth.” He and Assistant Coach Cory Johnston are proud of the hard work put in by the young golfers.

Coach Mankins wanted to send a special shout out to the Butte Country Club, Highland View Course and Fairmont Hot Springs for their generous contribution of allowing the kids to use the golf courses free of charge. They also wanted to thank the golf pros at the courses, parents and grandparents who have supported the teams. It takes a village to achieve the success the Bulldogs are having in 2022.

Butte High Girls

Chelsea Lyons Kate DeShaw Gussey Lean Dylan Bartolletie

The girls team is led by Sophomore Dylan Bartollet who finished 4th overall in the West. The Bulldog girls team includes Juniors Taylor Sullivan and Gussey Lean, Sophomore Chelsie Lyons and freshman Kate Deshaw. The young Bulldogs finished fourth at the Divisional tournament and have shown improvement every round.

Butte High Boys

Jack Prigge Brenner Booth Chase Choquette

The boys team is led by Senior Jack Prigge who won the Western AA Divisional tournament. Sophomore Brenner Booth who placed 4th Freshman Chase Choquette finished 9thth. Rounding out the boys team is junior Gavin Roesti and Jacob Sawyer. All five members of the team combined to give the Bulldogs the team title at the Western AA Divisional with steady consistent play.

Go Bulldogs!