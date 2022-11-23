Bulldog soccer players honored with All-State, All-Conference selections





Whitefish High School Athletes were recently recognized in postseason honors for boys and girls soccer.

Both the Whitefish boys and girls soccer teams qualified for the Class A Playoffs this season. The Girls’ team Hosted the State A Championship game and was narrowly defeated by Billings Central 2-1. The girls had a great run before that winning in overtime in the first two rounds of the Playoffs to make it to the state final.

This year Whitefish has five girls that made the All-State selections, including junior Isabelle Cooke, senior Brooke Roberts, junior Olivia Genovese, senior Maya Lacey and senior Norah Schmidt.

All season long, Cooke and Lacey were a one-two punch in the midfield, swiftly controlling the game. Roberts and Genovese led the team in goal scoring and Schmidt kept numerous clean sheets for the Bulldogs in the net as goalkeeper.

Also recognized for their Athletic performance are senior Maddie Muhlfeld, sophomore Delaney Smith and junior Maeve Ingelfinger who earned All-Conference second team selections.

The Lady Bulldogs finished the season 12-1-2 and also won the North A conference.

The Whitefish boys team played hard in the Class A state semifinal game but came up short in a blustery 1-0 loss to Livingston. Whitefish had a Younger team last season after graduating a large group of players the year before, but still had an impressive winning regular season and run in the postseason.

Whitefish Juniors Ryder Elliot and Collin Lyman were both selected for All-State and All-Conference first team honors this year. Lyman played up front Mostly and was a top goal scorer for the Dogs. Elliot ran the central midfield and had a Lethal shot from 20-plus yards out as well as on set pieces.

Sophomore Logan Bingham, junior Rye Duffy, freshman Kyler Jonson and junior Chris Noone earned All-Conference second team selections and junior Jackson Dorvall was an All-conference Honorable mention.

The Bulldog boys finished the year 12-3 overall.

WF Boys Soccer

All-State and All-Conference First team

Junior Ryder Elliot and junior Collin Lyman

All-Conference Second team

Sophomore Logan Bingham, junior Rye Duffy, freshman Kyler Johnson and junior Chris Noone.

All-Conference Honorable Mention

Junior Jackson Dorvall

WF Girls Soccer

All-State and All-Conference First team

Junior Isabelle Cooke, senior Brooke Roberts, junior Olivia Genovese, senior Maya Lacey and senior Norah Schmidt.

Girls All-Conference Second Team

Senior Maddie Muhlfeld, sophomore Delaney Smith and junior Maeve Ingelfinger.