Bulldog basketball programs are in good hands

Mississippi State fans are still getting acquainted with new men’s and women’s basketball coaches. Coach Chris Jans and the Bulldog men had a very strong nonconference record. State went 11-1 winning their first eleven. Hopes were high, but still measured in some respect. Ardent fans of the program expected the going to get tougher once the Bulldogs got into conference play.

Following Saturday’s road loss to Auburn, 68-62, State fell to 1-4 in Southeastern Conference play. The sledding has been tough. State’s first five league games Featured three ranked opponents and a rivalry game against Ole Miss. The game against the Rebels went the way of the Bulldogs for the Lone SEC win to date.

Tuesday night, Jans’ team will host top ten ranked Tennessee. The Volunteers steamrolled over the Bulldogs in a 34-point win earlier in the slate. The Vols enter the game fresh off of a home loss to Kentucky. State should see a very focused Tennessee Squad when the game tips off at 6 PM CT.

The good news for the State is that the schedule begins to ease up a bit soon. Simply put, the Bulldogs have not been good offensively. Free throws have been a challenge, but were better against Auburn. The long distance shooting was the issue on the Plains as State went 0-for-18 in the six point loss.

While the SEC win/loss record is a disappointment, the seeds for success appear to be planted. The Bulldogs play with effort. State gets after it on the defensive end. Jans simply needs a couple of shooters. Help is reportedly on the way. While this year may not be a banner year, it should be a building block for the future.

On the Women’s side of things, State is doing a game better in SEC play. On Sunday, the ladies controlled a road game at Texas A&M from start to finish. Like their male counterparts, the Bulldog ladies play a very blue collar brand of basketball.

Perhaps the pieces are there for Coach Sam Purcell’s first Bulldog team to make the NCAA tournament. State has shown some real flashes at times including against #1 ranked South Carolina. This team has grit and gumption. It feels like more wins are on the way. Fans will have the chance to do their part this week as the Bulldogs host a pair of home games at Humphrey Coliseum.

The Glory days of Women’s hoops in Starkville were great. State is not so far removed from that. Fans have shown that they will support the program. Recruits know that they can win in maroon and white. Purcell has been able to convince some top prep players to join the program next season. Perhaps a return to Glory is ahead.