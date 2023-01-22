Bukayo Saka’s goal against Man Utd sees him join the illustrious group of Arsenal Legends

He’ll join Thierry Henry and Freddie Ljungberg, the only players to do the same

Bukayo Saka has joined Thierry Henry and Freddie Ljungberg to become one of three Arsenal players to have scored against Manchester United in three consecutive league games.

A last-gasp goal from Eddie Nketiah saw Mikel Arteta’s side defeat the Red Devils 3-2, with Saka playing an integral part in the win, thumping a stunning goal past David de Gea from 25-yards, out sending the Emirates Stadium into delirium .

His goal also means he has overtaken Nicolas Anelka’s record to become Arsenal’s leading Premier League goal scorer by a player aged 21 or Younger in the club’s history, amassing a total of 24 league goals before turning 22.

But there’s a lot to celebrate for the England forward, who has continued his prolific scoring record against Erik ten Hag’s side, having now scored in each of Arsenal’s last three Premier League outings against United.

This season alone, Saka has already scored 11 Eleven goals in 38 Premier League appearances, with the Arsenal academy graduate also returning seven assists, having now scored three times in the club’s last league matches.

And having now scored at Old Trafford in Arsenal’s 3-1 loss to the Red Devils and Arsenal’s 3-1 win against the Manchester club last April, he’ll now join an exclusive club alongside Henry and Ljungberg.

Equally, Saka is right now one of the most dangerous forwards in the Premier League and is playing with so much confidence, with Gary Neville suggesting he can cause massive issues for teams around the edge of the box.

His England teammate Marcus Rashford also scored an excellent goal during the match

But it was Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah who scored a last-gasp winner for Mikel Arteta’s side

‘Well it doesn’t take much for Saka to smile,’ Neville said, while on commentary. ‘He is always smiling, but that was absolutely sensational.

‘I said only a few moments before if you keep letting Martinelli and Saka have time around the edge of the box, then you will have big big problems.

‘It is Eriksen up against him, he has not got the sharpness to be able to contend with Saka skipping inside. Then you are asking can he finish, can he do what Marcus Rashford did in the first half. You bet they can.

‘Absolutely beautiful from Saka. Concentration, head down, power, placement, accuracy, and goal.’

Neville also praised his England teammate, Marcus Rashford, who is also in white hot form and scored an equally stunning goal from long-range in the same match.

‘This is absolutely lethal,’ Neville said of Rashford’s goal. ‘Sloppy from Partey, but then this from Rashford is absolutely brilliant.’

The result keeps high-flying Arsenal 15 points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, who defeated Wolves earlier today 3-0.